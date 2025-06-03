Man who suffered crippling anxiety says volunteering at Trent & Dove changed his life

A community champion whose crippling anxiety and depression left him unable to leave the house or even answer the phone says volunteering with Trent & Dove has changed his life.

Before he took the brave step of contacting his local job centre for help, the only human contact David Eyre had was with his parents, unable to form connections with the outside world.

Just two years later, David is a changed man and a familiar face serving free refreshments at Trent & Dove’s touring Coffee Connect van, supporting its furniture project, or getting his hands dirty in the housing association’s Community Gardens. Thanks to his newfound confidence, he is now looking for full-time work.

David is one of the many dedicated individuals Trent & Dove are spotlighting during Volunteers’ Week, which runs until Sunday, June 8.

Trent & Dove, based in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, understand the two-way value volunteering brings for the community and the individual, and created a Volunteering and Wellbeing Officer role.

James Flintham is eager to highlight the many volunteering opportunities available at Trent & Dove and the benefits the work brings.

He said: “Some people misunderstand what volunteering is. They think it is just working in a charity shop, it is something you have to give. But you receive a lot. Most volunteers tell you they gain a lot of satisfaction from helping others, and giving back is a big thing, but it also boosts their confidence, motivation, and structure.”

As part of its mission to Transform Homes, Lives and Communities, Trent & Dove is more than just a social housing landlord. Its volunteers’ work helps combat social isolation, improves local communities, and provides individuals and groups with the necessary skills and experience for the workplace.

In the last year, these fantastic volunteers have clocked up more than 6000 hours giving back to the community.

One of which is David.

David, 50, suffered from anxiety and depression for most of his life, knocking his confidence. The thought of leaving his safe space at his parents’ home was paralysing.

Finally, in 2023, he stepped out of his comfort zone and met one of Support Staffordshire’s Volunteering for All officers at his local Job Centre. They connected him with Trent & Dove and started his volunteering journey.

David said: “Before I started volunteering, my confidence was shattered. I wanted to start being more independent and not rely on my parents. But I didn’t know how. I’d been through so much, and although I wanted to move past it, I found it hard to take the first step.

“Trent & Dove were supportive and helped me build my confidence and skills.

“Eventually, I began to settle in and grow in confidence, and I loved being there, so I increased my volunteering from one to four days a week.

“I’m now able to talk and communicate with people more easily. I get to speak to different people when I volunteer, allowing me to build my skills. I can even answer the phone, which I wouldn’t have been able to do before.

“Volunteering has also improved my mental and physical health, my anxiety has lessened, and my blood pressure has even decreased. It’s even enabled me to go out and do other things, I couldn’t before. I don’t feel so lonely anymore.”

Building on his skills and independence, David attends training through Acorn Training and is now looking for paid work.

“Before, I didn’t think this was possible, but now, I feel like I can achieve this. I still need to take baby steps, but I can now at least see myself moving forward.”

Trent & Dove offers many opportunities for volunteers to build their skills in various ways - both indoors and outdoors, and for as many hours as they wish.

Angie Cresswell also suffered from low mood but saw her life improve after Coffee Connect visited her neighbourhood. While meeting her neighbours, she also chatted to a former Trent & Dove volunteer who had found paid work.

Angie Cresswell balanced her volunteer work by serving delicious meals at Trent & Dove’s Community Café in Stapenhill while caring for her father.

She said: “I’ve not looked back. It has not always been easy, but it has brought me joy I didn’t know existed.

“Discovering the joy of volunteering has felt like freedom to me, I’m more in control of my work ethic.

“It allows you to shine if you want it to. It allows you to feel valued, seen and heard.”

James Flintham added: “The beauty of volunteering is that it doesn’t have to be all day, every day. It can be occasionally; when you’re feeling well enough to do it.

“Many people use volunteering as a stepping stone to build their confidence to move into paid work or get a better role, or just to give them something that deeply satisfies them.”

Martyn Hale, Operations Director at Trent & Dove, said: "Volunteers' Week is a wonderful opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible individuals who give their time, energy and passion to support others.

“At Trent & Dove, we see first-hand the impact our volunteers make - not only in strengthening communities, but in changing lives. Their commitment helps build safer, more connected neighbourhoods and creates a sense of belonging that benefits everyone.

“It is also inspiring to see how our volunteers have been impacted by their own work and how this has improved their lives by boosting their confidence and reducing loneliness.”

If you want to hear more about volunteering at Trent & Dove, please visit https://www.trentanddove.org/volunteering-community-projects or call 01283 528528.