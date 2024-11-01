Manchester artist uses her talent to showcase love of basketball

A Manchester artist is combining her talent for digital art with her love of basketball to produce amazing images for fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Helsby, 25, started with pencils and paper but moved into working in digital art after finding it was a convenient medium to travel around with while offering her different brush options to create her work.

The journey has seen Laura – who is a huge basketball fan – enjoy freelancing with her local team Manchester Basketball as an artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I am over the moon to be doing stuff with the club, I love basketball.

Laura Helsby with her art.

“I started with the Giants last season – now the new franchise is Manchester Basketball.

“It is nice that the players appreciate my art.”

Laura studied illustration at university and has always been interested in art.

She said she took the opportunity during Covid lockdowns to start producing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This led to her artwork being featured in British anthology comic 2000AD – perhaps most notable for being the home of Judge Dredd.

Laura was elated when she found out she was going to be in the famous comic: “I jumped off my bed when I read the email.

“I was so happy, it is the biggest publication I’ve worked for, they are the biggest comic in the UK.

“I’ve worked with them a few times now, I’ve also been published in other places including Scout Comics and Bad Egg Publishing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there, Laura started incorporating her favourite sport into her art.

This has led to her becoming a familiar face at Manchester Basketball games where she is both a fan and, on occasion, a vendor selling art of the team.

“About two years ago, I drew this picture of Michael Jordan with a colourful graffiti background, which I hadn’t done before, and people liked it,” she said.

“I don’t think I would have had the opportunities I’ve had with British Basketball if it wasn’t for this piece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elliot Wade saw this piece, bought one and we then collaborated on projects.

“He works with Manchester Basketball and now I do as well.”

Laura said she is open to creating for other clubs in the league and fans have asked her to make art for other teams.

Her love of basketball stemmed from school where she wanted to participate but girls were expected to play netball.

She has always been into football but said she finds basketball to be more inclusive and more welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The environment is slightly more accessible – when you go to a Manchester United game it feels like it’s a sea of white men.

“Basketball feels more culturally diverse.”

The video game NBA2K ignited her passion for the sport and picked the Chicago Bulls because the horns on their logo reminded her of the Red Devils.

Laura cites former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman as her favourite player and she sports a tattoo of the cultural icon, but she believes Michael Jordan as the greatest of all time.

“I don’t know what it is about basketball but I think it is the motion of the play,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a rhythm and flow like music that is just effortless.

“They mix street culture with basketball so well.

“It is just cool – I don’t think there is any other sport that gels with music, fashion and art as easily as basketball.”