Manston International Airshow chooses charity partners

Manston International Airshow has revealed the identity of its two major charity partners for the event this August. Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) and Brain Tumour Research will both benefit from the profits raised from the show which takes place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both charities have been selected for their local and national impact and are close to the heart of airshow founder and organiser Bill Giles.

Bill Giles said: “I am delighted to be able to announce our two official charity partners for the Manston International Airshow. In setting up this event I wanted it to not only celebrate the history of aviation at Manston but to help raise awareness of and funds for charities which mean a great deal to me personally and to the aviation community as whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Turrell, Community Fundraising Manager at Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS), said:

Bill Giles (left) and Nick Turrell from KSS confirm their charity partnership for the airshow

“On behalf of everyone at Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in the airshow for selecting us as one of the benefiting charities.

"Every day we respond to an average of nine emergency calls but we can only do that with the support of our local community. It costs £56K a day to operate our lifesaving service and we can only raise this through the generosity of our supporters.”

Brain Tumour Research has particular importance for Bill because a family member is living with a brain tumour, diagnosed just a year ago. Max is currently receiving treatment and documenting his battle online, whilst also fundraising for Brain Tumour Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said:

Money raised for Brain Tumour Research by the airshow will help fund crucial research into the most devastating form of cancer affecting patients like like 24-year old Max

“Max’s story is a poignant reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate, they can affect anyone at any age. At just 24, Max was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive and devastating forms of brain cancer. His determination to keep going, to raise awareness, and to live life with hope is truly inspiring.

“We’re deeply grateful that the Manston International Airshow is supporting Brain Tumour Research and helping to shine a spotlight on this neglected disease. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to them since records began.

“Events like this help fuel our mission to increase investment in research to £35 million a year and to establish seven Centres of Excellence across the UK. With the support of the airshow and the wider community, we move closer to a future where stories like Max’s don’t end in heartbreak, but in hope.”

For more information on the airshow, display line-up and to buy tickets go to: www.manstoninternationalairshow.com