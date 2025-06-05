Mars Wrigley Foundation supports Slough community centre with £77K grant and volunteer day

Mars Wrigley Associates spent a day volunteering at the Britwell Youth & Community Project.

The Mars Wrigley Foundation has awarded a grant of over £77,000 to the Britwell Youth and Community Project (BYCP), one of the only community centres based in Slough providing both youth and adult programming. With support of the grant, the centre will enhance its longevity in the community and enable the BYCP to continue supporting, empowering and inspiring people in Slough and Berkshire.

Founded in 1964, the Britwell Youth and Community Centre has been serving the young people and wider community in Britwell for almost 60 years. Operating on a voluntary basis, the centre supports more than 400 young people, as well as their parents and carers, by providing a safe and engaging environment for locals to develop, learn new skills, and contribute to their community.

The grant comes at a critical time, as youth services across the country face severe funding cuts. Reports indicate an astonishing 73% cut in funding over the last 12 years, coupled with the loss of 4,500 qualified youth workers from the front line.

Through the Mars Wrigley Foundation’s Community Connection grant programme, the local centre was identified as having significant infrastructure needs. Its commitment to fostering a safe, supportive and inclusive environment made it the ideal grant recipient. To support the vital work of the BYCP, the £77,000 grant will be allocated towards renovating and improving the community centre.

Paula Murphy, of The Britwell Youth and Community Project said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generous grant we’ve received from the Mars Wrigley Foundation which will help us continue our work with the young people of Britwell. This funding will allow us to make important improvements to our centre so that it remains a welcoming and safe space for everyone. Community backing is crucial for us, and with this help, we can provide a safe haven where young people can have fun, work together, and learn new skills.

Alongside the grant, several Mars Wrigley Associates headed down to the Britwell site on Thursday 29th May to redecorate the reception area and garden fence – transforming the space into a more welcoming and vibrant environment for the local community.

Adam Grant, General Manager of Mars Wrigley UK, commented on the initiative: "Our longstanding heritage and presence in the UK is something we’re very proud of and this includes supporting the communities where we operate. The Foundation’s Community Connection grant programme enables us to reaffirm this support, offering aid through financial giving and volunteering to help improve the lives and inspire happiness in local communities. The Britwell Youth and Community Centre is a cornerstone of the local community, and we are grateful to give back to the Slough area, which has supported us for over 90 years.”

The Mars Wrigley Foundation is a philanthropic entity of Mars, Incorporated, the business behind a range of Snacking, Petcare and Food & Nutrition brands, including GALAXY®, EXTRA® and SHEBA. The business has been operating in Slough for almost a century, and this grant underscores its continued work to support and foster resilient and vibrant communities.