McDonald’s Fun Football and Access Sport collaboration expands disability football provision across UK

• McDonald’s Fun Football and Access Sport celebrate a successful six months of partnership with a pan-disability football offering across the UK

McDonald’s Fun Football and Access Sport mark the end of a successful six months of their relationship to expand the provision of disability-inclusive football across the UK. This collaboration has allowed Access Sport to deliver pan-disability football sessions and coaching as an extension of the established McDonald’s Fun Football programme at multiple centres across the country.

The expansion of McDonald’s Fun Football programme, powered by ClubSpark’s online event system, plays into the wider ambitions to increase grassroots disability football provision and remove unnecessary barriers faced by families.

Across the last six months, the programme has leveraged Access Sport’s extensive experience in training, equipping and supporting community clubs – engaging with families and disability organisations.

As a result of the partnership, 2024 has seen a total of 74 disability football sessions delivered to 3,766 kids (17% female) across the UK; with 94% of sessions taking place in the UK’s most deprived communities. Currently, the programme is offering pan-disability sessions across 8 centres, with plans to increase to 10 by early 2025. All play a part in the broader effort to ensure that every child, regardless of ability, is given the opportunity to participate in football.

To further support ambitions, McDonald’s Fun Football and Access Sport will provide comprehensive disability inclusion and neurodivergence inclusion training for coaches – ensuring coaches across the network have the confidence and skills needed to deliver effective pan-disability sessions. The two organisations will also address facility barriers, ensuring that all-weather pitches are accessible to wheelchair users and that coaches have the necessary equipment to adapt sessions to all needs.

Case Study: Powerchair Football in Frome, Somerset

In Frome, a powerchair football session has been created as part of the partnership, the session is designed to include disabled young people. Hosted by Nova Sports and linked to 'Frome Falcons', it offers a space for 5-11-year-olds to play football.

Participants, like Pippa, found a supportive community, improving their sense of belonging and mental well-being. Pippa's mother shared, "Pippa is really happy with the sessions because she feels like she belongs. She's been trying to find a sport to play that she fits into, as she isn't Special Educational Needs—it's purely a physical disability." The project has enhanced local football, offering a fun, safe, and non-judgmental environment for young disabled people to engage in the sport.

Helen Rowbotham, Chief Executive at Access Sport, added: “McDonald’s Fun Football provides a fantastic opportunity to expand the reach and impact of our work. We are excited to continue working with the Fun Football team, helping to make grassroots football more inclusive and providing disabled young people with access to the life-changing benefits of community sport”

Andrew Moys, Vice President Impact and Communications, McDonald’s UK and Ireland, said: “We are committed to making grassroots football more inclusive than ever. Our partnership with Access Sport is a significant step towards ensuring that every child, regardless of their background or ability, can enjoy the benefits of football.”

Former England Paralympic Football Captain Jack Rutter commented: “What McDonald’s is doing in the disability space is massive. As someone who has experienced firsthand the transformative power of inclusive sport, this initiative is opening doors for so many young people with disabilities. Giving them the chance to enjoy football in a supportive and accessible environment. Together, we are making strides towards a future where every child, regardless of ability, can experience the joy and benefits of playing football."

Across the last 4 years, over 500,000 children have enjoyed access to free McDonald’s Fun Football sessions held across more than 1,500 locations. This relationship plans to build on that success, ensuring Fun Football can reach even more communities and ensure more children from a wider variety of backgrounds can enjoy the benefits of football.

