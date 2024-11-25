Media expert shares essential steps to start a podcast in 2025

Fiona Fraser runs the only podcast PR agency in the UK. She shares why right now is the most powerful time to join the podcasting movement.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A podcast expert has shared why right now is the most powerful time to join the podcasting movement.

By the end of 2024 there will be 504.9 million people worldwide listening to podcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podcasting has swiftly ascended in popularity with celebrity couples, sports personalities and reality stars all creating audio content for their audiences.

Businesses are using podcasts as a vital marketing tool.

Fiona Fraser spent 13 years in TV PR, including working at the BBC and Channel 4, on BAFTA award-winning shows such as The Apprentice, EastEnders and Celebrity Big Brother before starting her podcast PR agency. She said: "I know a thing or two about what makes a good show and how to develop ideas like the pros.

"I launched The Podcast Expert's Academy as a one stop shop for people to create, launch and grow their podcast.

"We're living in the golden age of podcasting and there's never been a better time to start. I work with the best in the business, supporting the biggest production companies and some of the top talent in the UK with their podcasts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona believes that through podcasting you can organically grow a devoted listener base and amplify the profitability and prominence of your business. A successful podcast can even become a business.

She added: "You will see a lot of people talking about how to record a podcast but not how to strategically plan content to reach your podcast goals as well as ensure it's then marketable. In my academy, I share all my tactics for podcast launching which I have learnt through my PR agency which has lead to multiple number one shows.

"I'm sharing 10 steps to help you unleash the undeniable power of podcasts, where your voice resonates, your messages captivate, and your successes multiply."

10 things you need to start a podcast:

A clear idea you can explain in one sentence

A USB microphone you can plug directly into your computer

A format that includes guests and your community

A host platform that will give you a stand-alone website

Editing software such as Audacity which is free

Eye catching artwork that stands out in your category

A launch plan that includes marketing, social media and press

A trailer that's released two weeks before you launch

A regular publishing schedule

A growth plan to grow your podcast's listeners and impact

In the lead up to Black Friday Fiona is offering a 60% discount to anyone who signs up for the Podcast Expert's Academy: https://thepodcastexpert.kartra.com/page/TPEABF