Medway school pupils enjoy fresh approach to fruit and veg

A special school in Chatham is serving up healthier choices for pupils thanks to a campaign which provides children with better access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

Inspire Academy, rated Good by Ofsted and part of Parallel Learning Trust, has significantly expanded its fruit and vegetable offering for pupils after receiving a £6,000 grant from the Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools campaign.

The campaign, run in partnership with the charity Groundwork, provides schools and community groups with grants to help children have a healthy start in life, with Inspire Academy receiving £200 from the grant each week to purchase a range of produce.

The school already provided fruit, but is now able to offer a wider variety for pupils to try, and has also introduced a salad bar at lunchtime.

Lauren O'Regan, Associate Senior Leader for the Quality of Education and Lead Practitioner for English at Inspire Academy, with some of the pupils alongside the school’s new salad bar.

Pupils have been learning about the nutritional benefits of fresh fruit and vegetables and are now reaching for healthier choices, with the school already reporting an increase in focus and concentration.

Inspire Academy has 95 pupils aged 11 to 16, who have an EHCP (Educational, Health and Care Plan) in place, with SEMH (Social, Emotional and Mental Health) as their primary need.

Martyn O’Donnell, Headteacher at Inspire Academy, said:

“We’re extremely pleased to have been able to introduce a wider variety of fresh produce thanks to the Tesco campaign.

“It has helped spark pupils’ enthusiasm for healthy eating, creating a more positive mealtime experience and encouraging lifelong healthy habits.

“Our pupils are now excited about trying new fruit and vegetables, and many will choose a piece of fruit over other options available.

“It is also made a real difference in the classroom as we have seen their focus, concentration and energy levels increase.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Tesco for its support.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said:

“Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools is making a significant difference by providing young people in communities across the UK with more of the essential vitamins and minerals that children need to thrive.

“We are delighted to see the scheme encouraging pupils at Inspire Academy to give healthy foods a try and form habits that will stay with them as they grow up."

For more information about the Tesco Stronger Starts campaign, visit: https://www.tescoplc.com/sustainability/stronger-starts/fruit-and-veg-for-schools