Meet Mouldie - the slimy character helping kids learn about the risks of damp and mould

Mouldie has been created to teach kids about damp and mould

He’s green, slimy, hides in corners and loves the damp winter - and he’s here to teach children about the dangers posed by damp and mould.

As part of the activities to mark national Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week, organisers have created Mouldie, a colourful character designed to spark family conversations about what causes damp and mould in the home - and how best to tackle it.

While damp and mould pose a risk to anyone’s health and should always be acted on quickly, children and young people are particularly at risk because their organs are still developing and are therefore more likely to suffer from physical conditions such as respiratory problems.

Mouldie is featured in an activity book created by home life safety specialist Aico, who launched Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week last year, bringing together industry experts, housing associations, charities and others in a coordinated effort to tackle an issue that costs the NHS over £2.5 billion every year, and causes untold misery for those living with the problem.

Meet Mouldie

The activity book, available from www.aico.co.uk/damp-mould-action-and-awareness-week, features puzzles, quizzes, colouring activities and more.

Ali Gill, from Aico, said: “Damp and mould is a serious problem, and children are among those most at risk from the issues it presents. But as well as that, we also know that children are great at taking information on board - especially when it is presented in a fun way - and then sharing that information with their families.

“That is why we created this activity book for parents, schools, landlords and tenants’ groups to download and use to spark a conversation. Mouldie may be a slimy and unpleasant character, but we think kids will love him.”

Damp & Mould Action and Awareness Week, taking place from 20–26 October, was first launched in 2024 to shine a spotlight on the devastating health and housing consequences that damp and mould can cause.

The issue of damp and mould has been brought into sharp focus as Awaab’s Law comes into effect, requiring social landlords to fix reported health hazards like damp and mould within strict legal timeframes.

The law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in his home, aims to ensure tenants can hold landlords accountable through the courts if their homes remain unsafe.

This year’s campaign has been commended by the UK Government and is backed by organisations including Allergy UK, the Chartered Institute of Housing, Scotland’s Housing Network, Healthy Homes Hub and Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations.