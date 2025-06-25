Meet the Rising UK Sports Stars Backed by Local Sports Foundation

Founder Ron Harrod

Harrod Sport announces the winners of its 7th annual Ron Harrod Foundation sponsorship scheme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An exceptional group of young, local sports stars have received up to £5,000 each through its sponsorship scheme.

The funding is provided through Harrod Sport’s Ron Harrod Foundation. Its goal is to support and inspire outstanding young athletes across Norfolk and Suffolk in pursuing their sporting ambitions. Essential travel and accommodation for competitions, specialist equipment and training can be covered using the funding supplied by the foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's winners are already on their way to fulfilling their sporting dreams and represent some of the best of grassroots sporting excellence. These young athletes are already competing in high-level competitions and are truly dedicated to their sport.

Local stars such as William Ellard are recipients of funding.

Among the winners is England’s national champion boxer, Brooke Matthews, from Lowestoft. Brooke has already won four gold medals and one silver medal this season alone, and has Olympic-level aspirations for the future. Already training with the England team and competing across Europe, Brooke is on her way to reaching her dreams.

Swimming star Tyler Stone, from Norwich, has made an incredible comeback this year after suffering from a life-threatening wrist injury in 2024. Having competed in both the Norfolk County Championships and GB Aquatics British Swimming Championships earlier this year, he has already achieved exceptional personal bests and broken a regional record.

Jessica Staines from Stowmarket has been a dedicated tennis player since just seven years of age. She is the current Suffolk Ladies Champion and ranked an impressive 23rd in the UK under-16s. Jessica’s hard work and exceptional talent have meant she placed 4th at a national tournament in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Amm from North Norfolk aspires to represent Team GB at the Paralympic Games, competing in road cycling. The inspiring young athlete faces dual challenges of cerebral palsy and vision impairment in one eye. Joshua is hoping to take his cycling to the next level of competition.

Swimming sensation Millie Suffling will also receive funding this year. Millie balances her duties as a young carer for her mother while competing at regional swimming competitions. The talented breaststroke swimmer has amazing potential and big dreams.

Joshua Ford from Beccles is another 2025 winner. Having played rugby since the age of 4, the young athlete was selected for the Leicester Tigers Academy. Josh is part of the Scottish RFU’s player development pathway.

Previous sponsee William Ellard from Beccles continues to work towards his swimming dreams. He qualified for the Paralympic Games in 2024 where he won two gold and one silver medal. William recently received an MBE and was also shortlisted for the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, celebrates this year's exceptionally talented winners: “As we mark our seventh year supporting very deserving local sporting talent, we are proud to continue to make a difference in these young people's lives.”

“Whilst we honour our late founder, Ron Harrod, we are pleased to continue his work. We hope we can inspire the next generation, and we look forward to seeing them earn a place alongside today’s sporting greats.”

To discover more about this year's winners, visit: https://www.harrodsport.com/advice-and-guides/celebrating-excellence-ron-harrod-foundation-2025-funding-winners