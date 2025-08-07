Melbourn Springs Care Home welcomes leading operations manager for engaging community visit

Melbourn Springs Care Home, part of Barchester Healthcare, proudly welcomed Rob Allmey, Leading Operations Manager based at Stevenage Ambulance Station and serving East and North Hertfordshire, for an enriching afternoon of discussion and connection with residents.

Rob’s visit was part of his broader mission to educate the wider community about the role of paramedics, appropriate use of emergency services, and pathways into careers within the ambulance service. His approach is rooted in accessibility and open dialogue — and his visit to Melbourn Springs reflected just that.

Rather than a formal presentation, Rob spent the afternoon sharing stories from his experience and responding to residents’ questions in a relaxed and engaging setting.

Reflecting on the afternoon, Rob commented: “It’s a real privilege to meet residents in a relaxed setting, where they’re leading the conversation in their own home, rather than during an emergency situation.”

Residents found the visit enlightening and thoroughly enjoyable:

Beryl shared, “Rob was incredibly engaging and easy to listen to. He answered all our questions with such patience and clarity — it was a joy to learn from him.”

reflected, “Meeting Rob was absolutely lovely. Hearing directly from someone working on the frontline of the ambulance service made the experience feel so real and insightful.” Margaret remarked, “I found it fascinating to learn how closely the three main emergency services collaborate as a team. Rob’s passion for supporting young people into careers and helping them progress really struck a chord with me — it’s encouraging to know they have such opportunities.”

Residents are already looking forward to Rob’s next visit — when he’ll be bringing along an ambulance for a hands-on look at the life-saving equipment and tools used in emergency response.

Melbourn Springs Care Home is located in the heart of Melbourn, Cambridgeshire, and is part of Barchester Healthcare’s nationwide network of high-quality care homes. The home provides tailored residential and dementia care, with a strong emphasis on person-centred support that celebrates each individual’s uniqueness. Regular events and guest visits enrich residents’ lives and foster lasting connections with the wider community.