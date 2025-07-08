Melksham Parish Room in the Running for £30,000 Revival

Tucked just off the high street in the heart of Melksham, the Parish Room has long served as a meeting point for people of all ages. But after flooding, a failing heating system and decades of wear and tear, the building is no longer fit for purpose with some community groups having to stop using the hall.

“This building is small but mighty,” said project manager Hannah Thomson, who is coordinating the renovation alongside local volunteers. “It already serves a wonderful cross section of local people, but we know that by making these improvements, we can engage even more members of our community.”

“We are passionate about creating a space where everyone feels comfortable and truly welcome - whether they’re popping in for our Crafty Café, a toddler playgroup, community lunches or just some company and a cup of tea. However, we can’t continue to do this without these vital funds.”

The funding would allow for essential structural repairs, improved heating and insulation, and an accessible toilet. Plans also include a fully refurbished kitchen for community meals, wider entranceways for wheelchair and buggy users, and the development of a small garden space with raised beds where fresh produce could be grown and shared with the community.

“This is a building with real heart, in the very oldest part of our town,” Hannah added. “It’s becoming unfit for purpose, but with this funding we can bring it back to life and give it back to the people of Melksham.”

Richard Billington, Managing Director of Energy Solutions at Certas Energy, said: “The Melksham Parish Room project reflects exactly the kind of community led vision we wanted to support with the Community Bloom Fund. It’s not about scale, it’s about impact. What really stood out was how this one small space supports so many different people in such meaningful ways.

“We’re proud to shine a spotlight on the team’s work and we hope the people of Melksham get behind them and vote.”

The Community Bloom Fund was launched to support grassroots projects that create long term social or environmental benefits. Finalists were selected for their vision, sustainability and capacity to make a real difference in their communities.

Voting for the Community Bloom Fund winner is now open and closes on Wednesday 23rd July. To vote for Melksham Parish Room, visit: https://certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund/

1 . Contributed Melksham Parish Room Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Project Manager Hannah Thomson Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Local children learning in the Melksham Parish Room grounds Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed (L to R) Project Volunteers Karen Atfield, Heather McMullin, Francis Maloney, Hannah Thomson Photo: Submitted Share