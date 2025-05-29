Meyers Weymouth is Gold Award winner for second year

Meyers estate agents in Weymouth has been confirmed as a Gold Award Winner for the second year in a row in the British Property Awards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Property Awards independently assess estate agents through mystery shopping and against a set of 25 criteria. These awards highlight excellence within a local area and mean clients can select a trusted agent as part of their decision making process.

Jon Williams, business owner at Meyers Estate Agents in Weymouth confirms: “It is wonderful to be recognised as a Gold Winner at the British Property Awards for the second year running. I’ve been an estate agent for more than 35 years now and I am delighted that my personal approach which offers the continuity not seen in some of the bigger agencies, is really appreciated by my clients. I see each sale through from start to finish, and only dealing with one person ensures easy and regular updates throughout the sales process while building strong relationships with clients old and new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My local knowledge also comes into play as I have lived in the area since I was nine years old and always worked in the region. This, combined with professional photography and floorplans to show the property in the best possible way, means I am trusted to achieve the highest return, with the least stress in the most ideal timescale. This award now highlights my ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for my clients."

Jon Williamshas been an estate agent for more than 35 years

Jon who is well known for his contribution to local charities in recent years, has always ‘gone the extra mile’ and his efforts include 500km and then 1000km sponsored walks raising £7000 for the Weymouth Food bank. He now supports Weymouth Lifeboat Station. Jon says: “Weymouth Lifeboat Station is run by volunteers and I am pleased to donate a contribution for every home completion in aid of this worthy local charity which does so much to keep our community safe.”

Jon works closely with Steve Walton who runs Meyers in Portland & Wyke Regis, who also supports Weymouth Lifeboat Station.

For further information please see:https://www.meyersestates.com/branches/weymouth/