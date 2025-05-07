Military wife completes London Marathon for family friend with a brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A military wife from Wales ran the TCS London Marathon in support of a family friend with a brain tumour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Cullingford, 38, from Conwy, was one of 97 Brain Tumour Research runners to complete the iconic 26.2-mile race on Sunday (27 April), finishing in four hours and 43 minutes. raising over £1,500 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

Claire ran in honour of her dad’s best friend, Kev Hayward, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire, mum to Imogen, Charlotte, and Jack, said: “The race was really hard at the 20-mile mark, but the crowd got me through, the cheering and encouragement helps you dig deep and press on. I had tears in my eyes when I saw the finish line, it was quite emotional. The training and sacrifice even my family have been through it has made it all worth it. Brain tumours can affect anyone, and more funding is needed for research. I challenge more people to get involved because if I can do it anyone can.”

Kev Hayward (right) with Claire's dad, Dave Linney (left)

Kevin, 50, from Yeovil, was diagnosed with an insular glioma in May 2024. He underwent surgery in September, where 90% of the tumour was removed, followed by radiotherapy to manage the condition.

Claire, who previously ran the London Marathon in 2013, said: ”Running the marathon for Brain Tumour Research is my way of supporting Kev and raising awareness of this cruel disease.”

Brain Tumour Research was proud to have an incredible team of 97 runners take on the London Marathon this year, each with a deeply personal connection to the cause. Every runner had been impacted by brain tumours, either personally or through a loved one, and came together with a shared mission: to help find a cure. Collectively, they raised a phenomenal £443,797, a powerful testament to their dedication and determination. These vital funds will go directly towards groundbreaking research to improve outcomes and ultimately find a cure for this devastating disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire’s husband, Richard, a Royal Navy pilot, and their children cheered her on from the sidelines. Claire hopes her efforts will inspire others to take on similar challenges and support this important cause.

Claire Cullingford

“The statistics are shocking, Brain tumours kill more men under 70 than prostate cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to the disease since records began in 2002,” she said.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Claire’s decision to run the London Marathon in support of a family friend diagnosed with brain cancer is a touching reminder of how powerful community and compassion can be. Her dedication helps shine a light on the urgent need for more research into this devastating disease, and we are incredibly grateful for her support and the awareness she’s helping to raise.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To support Claire’s London Marathon fundraising campaign, visit: London Marathon 2025 - GiveWheel