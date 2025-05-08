'Miss Newmarket' makes special visit to Bottisham care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Barchester’s Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham received an extra special visitor when beauty pageant contestant and friend of the home, Amy Kimaro, came to say hello.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy joined residents at the home for an impromptu showcasing of outfits from her recent beauty pageant.

Amy is a familiar face at Hilton Park, known for her bubbly personality and cuddly toy companions and with the red carpet rolled out and a banner ready for her, she took to the catwalk like a true professional model with elegance, poise, and posture well beyond her years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home, Geanina Tinca said: “It was lovely to have Amy back here for the day. The residents were delighted that she was able to visit us and join in on the day. We all had a wonderful day and we hope that Amy will come to see us again soon!”

Amy Kimaro wth resident John Waller

Hilton Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides residential care and nursing care for 88 residents ranging from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home on 01223 811256 or visit the website.