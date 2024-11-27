Credit - Pexels

As the holiday season approaches, many homeowners are eager to deck the halls for Christmas with recent research finding that 25% of Brits are decorating as early as November.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, without proper planning, you may run into some Christmas lighting mistakes which can undermine the visual appeal of your display, as well as posing a safety hazard. So Jae Ro an expert at Plug Specialists, SIGNAL + POWER, has given their mistakes to avoid when putting up your Christmas lights this festive season.

Planning is Key

“Always start with proper planning. Take the required time for planning out a layout and estimate the number of lights you will need. This will save you from that rush at the last minute to search out extension cords and mismatched lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimate based on your house size, how much illumination you want, or if there's an area you really want to focus on. By doing this you will ensure a smooth and efficient installation process.”

Size Matters

“The scale of the Christmas light display you put up should be in proportion to the scale of your home and area to be decorated. Avoid overloading a small space with very many lights, since this makes a cluttered and puzzling sight.

However, do not under-illuminate very big spaces lest your display may look spare and underwhelming. Consider the size of your home, the specific areas you want to highlight, and the amount of illumination you would want when you plan.”

Safety First

“Safety is always the number one priority when decorating with Christmas lights. Use only outdoor-rated lights, without overloading outlets, which could result in electrical fires. Secure wires so they do not become tripping hazards, and use weather-resistant extension cords if the display will be outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspect lights on a regular basis for any kind of damage and replace any faulty bulbs right away. This way, you can have a fun-filled and trouble-free holiday.”

Don't Forget the Timers

“Automate your Christmas light display with timers to save energy. Timers can be set to turn your lights on and off at a certain time to save energy and provide a consistent, predictable display of your lights.

Also, this gives the impression of your being home when you are not a possible deterrent to any would-be intruders.”