Morrisons Foundation Fund YMCA Fairthorne's Young Homeless People's Shelter

YMCA Fairthorne provides supported housing for 160 young adults facing homelessness

The Morrisons Foundation were delighted to support the work of YMCA Fairthorne Group with a donation of £9,977.

The much needed funding has enabled YMCA Fairthorne to install a private en-suite bathroom in the emergency accommodation shelter for homeless young people.

Speaking about the impact the grant has made, Karen Grove, Head of Youth Support and Programmes at YMCA Fairthorne said: "The funding we received for the emergency room has greatly benefited our members. Those who have used the space said that having their own personal area has positively influenced their mental health.

“Our residents also mentioned that this experience serves as a transition before moving into either self-contained or shared living, helping them understand what to expect. Additionally, they noted that managing their own space comes with a learning curve. Overall, the enhancements in the emergency room have given our members a soothing environment to reflect on their lives and wellbeing, while considering their next steps."

YMCA Fairthorne Group gives opportunities to everyone, no matter their background, to lead a healthy, happy life. The charity operates across Hampshire and the IOW and supports children, young people and families.

They provide supported housing for 160 young adults facing homelessness, providing mental health support, training programmes, life skills and health checks. YMCA Fairthorne offers them a safe place to recover from past trauma and equip them with the tools they need to rebuild their lives and progress into living independently.

The charity also operates out of community centres, providing social activities, food banks, sports and education to build strong communities. For more information visit https://ymca-fg.org/