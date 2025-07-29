Morrisons Foundation proud to fund vital equipment for St. Elizabeth Hospice

Staff, patients and their families at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich were delighted to receive the support of the Morrisons Foundation with a donation of £8,628.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs of syringe drivers for use on the inpatient unit of the hospice. These vital pieces of equipment automatically dispense pain relief to patients who may otherwise find it difficult to take medications.

Lesley Burrows, Trusts Manager at St. Elizabeth Hospice said: "We aim to improve life for people living with progressive illness and life-limiting conditions, and their families in the East and Mid-Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Waveney areas. Last year, more than 4,000 patients and their families received care from St. Elizabeth Hospice.”

“We are incredibly grateful to The Morrisons Foundation for kindly awarding £8,628 towards the purchase of much needed syringe drivers. This vital equipment is crucial to patients for gaining control of symptoms, reducing pain and improving quality of life. The generosity of The Morrisons Foundation is very much appreciated and will make a significant difference."

St Elizabeth Hospice improves life for people in East and Mid Suffolk, Gt Yarmouth & Waveney, living with progressive or life-limiting illness

David Scott, Chair of Trustees for the Morrisons Foundation said: “I’m very proud that the Morrisons Foundation has been able to support the vital work of St. Elizabeth Hospice. Supporting charities at the heart of our community is what the Foundation is all about and this grant will make a huge difference to the care and comfort of patients at St. Elizabeth Hospice.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.