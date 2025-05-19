Motorists most likely to be hit with parking fines in Brighton

Brighton and Hove Council have issued the most parking fines, according to the survey.

New research shows that Brighton is the city where you’re most likely to get a parking fine, based on PCNs (Penalty Charge Notices) issued by Brighton and Hove City Council.

Brighton and Hove City Council comes top, with 9,002 PCNs issued for every 10,000 people.

Manchester City Council comes second, with Nottingham City Council in third.

Canterbury City Council and Bristol City Council round out the top five.

The study by eDiscovery experts RevealData analysed the latest 2022-23 Parking Charge Notice data from the Traffic Penalty Tribunal for all England city councils to identify which have the most PCNs issued per 10,000 people.

The city councils issuing the most PCNs per 10,000 people:

Rank Council PCNs Issued Population PCNs per 10,000 people 1 Brighton and Hove City Council 249,436 277,103 9,002 2 Manchester City Council 441,399 568,996 7,758 3 Nottingham City Council 174,220 328,513 5,303 4 Canterbury City Council 26,390 55,240 4,777 5 Bristol City Council 210,148 479,024 4,387 6 Bradford Council 126,007 293,277 4,297 7 Derby City Council 104,118 263,490 3,951 8 Portsmouth City Council 79,927 208,100 3,841 9 Oxford City Council 59,013 163,257 3,615 10 Southampton City Council 93,673 271,173 3,454

It found that Brighton and Hove City Council saw 9,002 PCNs issued per 10,000 people. This is based on a total of 249,436 PCNs issued for a population of 277,103.

Manchester City Council came second on the list, with 7,758 PCNs per 10,000 people. The council issued 441,399 in total in the year studied, for a population of 568,996.

Nottingham City Council took third place with 5,303 PCNs per 10,000 people. 174,220 were issued in total, for a population of 328,513 people.

Canterbury City Council took fourth on the list, with an average of 4,777 PCNs per 10,000 people. There were 26,390 issued in total, for a population of 55,240.

Bristol City Council took fifth, with 4,387 PCNs per 10,000 people. It issued 210,148 in total, for a population of 479,024.

When looking at all councils, Manchester City Council issued the most PCNs in the time studied, at 441,399.

According to government guidance, "penalty charges are to dissuade motorists from breaking parking restrictions" rather than raising revenue.

Commenting on the findings, Wendell Jisa, Founder and CEO of RevealData, said: "With such a huge diversity in PCN issue rates between councils, it can be argued whether enforcement of parking restrictions truly is the goal of all councils across the UK. However, for this data to be made public, it acknowledges how valuable transparency is when it comes to things like parking fines, as these can be expensive mistakes motorists can make, and sometimes, it is not always the fault of the motorist."

