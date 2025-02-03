Moving mountains for veterans in Mount Kilimanjaro trek

Ally McIlroy pictured at Leonardo in Yeovil.

A veteran who works at global security company Leonardo in Yeovil is moving mountains for veterans, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro this month to raise £60,000.

As the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free-standing mountain above sea level in the world, Mount Kilimanjaro stands at 5,895 m (19,341 ft) above sea level. Leonardo Aviation Safety Investigator Ally McIlroy will arrive in Africa for the climb on Friday 14 February and will start the trek on the 16th. She chose Mount Kilimanjaro for her fundraising trek, as it represented a mountain every bit as formidable as that climbed by thousands of veterans every day, who face unemployment, PTSD and personal adversity after serving in the armed forces.

Ally dedicated 24 years of service to the Army Air Corps, with multiple tours across Iraq, Bosnia, and Northern Ireland. Her career in the British Army also saw her embark on numerous global expeditions, scaling towering summits in iconic destinations such as France, Peru, Argentina, and Austria. However, after years of chronic knee pain, the condition worsened, forcing Ally to leave the Army. This physical setback, coupled with the toll it took on her mental wellbeing, marked a challenging turning point in her life.

After leaving the British Army, Ally found herself at a crossroads. It was then that she discovered the mentoring support offered by the Rawthey Project. With the guidance of her mentor, she overcame her physical challenges and was able to carve out a new, purposeful path. Today, Ally is thriving in her role at Leonardo, a testament to her resilience and determination.

Ally shared, “The support I received from Rawthey was a total game-changer for me. I’ve been out of the military for just over two years, and the transition can be incredibly tough—sometimes even the simplest things, like finding a doctor or a dentist, become challenging. I live right next to Yeovilton, a military base, and I’ve seen first-hand how Rawthey has helped others, picking them up and providing the care they need to start fresh. Often, you don’t even realise you need help until someone close to you points out that you’re not quite yourself. But what about those who don’t have that support system around them?”

Now Ally is determined to raise vital funds to ensure that every veteran who leaves the armed forces has access to the life-changing support they may need to rebuild their lives.

Describing her motivation for the mountain climb, Ally said: “Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro will test my physical and mental capabilities beyond my known limits, as well as anything I've done before. The sheer enormity and altitude of Africa's tallest mountain, standing at 5,895m, will put enormous stress on my body. Despite my health complexities, I want to help others in any way I can. I cannot give up on my Brothers and Sisters in Arms; I must do it for them and me. Their battle continues every day with their own mountains to climb, suffering from debilitating mental health disorders. Like on the battlefield, my duty is enduring, and we must #LeaveNoOneBehind.”

This pioneering charitable organisation provides life-changing support to vulnerable Service Veterans, Emergency Service Teams, and their families, helping them overcome challenges such as homelessness, addiction, and psychological distress. Since 2014, they have made a positive impact on the lives of over 730 individuals. Rawthey works in close strategic partnership with Tom Harrison House, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered Addiction Rehabilitation Centre situated in Liverpool, which is the only centre of its kind in the country catering specifically for Forces Veterans, Emergency Service personnel and their families.

Ally said: “Our aim is to raise funds for the most vulnerable veterans and their families. Our target is £60,000, an amount which could support five veterans through a three-month long residential peer supported Respite and Recovery course. This will help them to transition back to independent living and achieve sustainable employment (or an educational/vocational pathway) by seizing the opportunity to rapidly change their environment and re-evaluate their situation, with the support of peers and clinical professionals in a structured and proven effective framework.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation can visit Ally’s Just Giving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/alison-mcilroy-1729444084938?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

When a beneficiary asks for support, the Rawthey Project aligns mentors based on location, shared experiences, needs and knowledge. Peer mentors then connect directly with the beneficiary and begin the process of needs assessment supported by the Rawthey Social Care Team.