MP and MSPs visit HC-One care homes for UK Parliament Week

MP Euan Stainbank with staff at Barleystone Care Home

HC-One care homes across the UK took part in UK Parliament Week from November 18 to 24, 2024, where a record number of MPs, MSPs and MSs visited homes throughout the week.

HC-One homes hosted visits from politicians, including MP for Manchester Rusholme, Afzal Khan, visited Chorlton Place; MP for Salford, Rebecca Long Bailey visited Pendleton Court; MP for Redditch, Chris Bloore visited Millcroft; MP for Castle Point, Dame Rebecca Harris visited Godden Lodge; MP for Bury South, Christian Wakeford visited Rose Court; and MP for Loughborough, Dr Jeevun Sandher visited Woodthorpe Lodge.

A number of MPs in Scotland visited their respective homes, including for Falkirk, Euan Stainbank visited Barleystone; MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, Graeme Downie visited The Beeches; and MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, Brian Leishman visited The Orchard.

MSPs visited a number of their homes, including MSP for Ayr and Minister for Victims and Community Safety, Siobhian Brown visited Claremont; MSP for Greenock and Inverclyde, Stuart McMillan visited Merino Court; and MSP for Glasgow Provan and Minister for Public Finance, Ivan McKee visited Greenfield Park.

MSP Siobhian Brown at Claremont Care Home with residents

UK Parliament Week aims to spread the word about what Parliament is and the roles of local dignitaries, what Parliament and local dignitaries do, and how individuals can get involved, act and make an impact on the issues they care about.

Residents and colleagues at HC-One care homes enjoyed meeting their local politicians and spoke to them about life at their care homes – which are an integral part of their communities.

In addition to welcoming their local politicians, residents and colleagues enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities for UK Parliament Week. Activities included online Q&A sessions, quizzes and lively debates; debating issues and holding votes; creating petitions; holding themed assemblies and council elections; baking and crafting.

Manchester Rusholme’s MP, Afzal Khan who visited HC-One’s Chorlton Place Care Home, stated:

MP Afzal Khan with the team at Chorlton Place Care Home

“I was impressed by the visit I had to HC-One’s Chorlton Place Care Home today. I could see the care and hard work the staff put in to keep the diverse group of residents happy and healthy.

“Quality social care is a lifeline for many, so to offer all they do on-site is very impressive. I want to thank the staff and residents for allowing me to visit and I look forward to visiting again.”

Falkirk’s MP, Euan Stainbank, who visited HC-One Scotland’s Barleystone Care Home, commented:

“It was a pleasure to visit Barleystone Care Home in Westquarter today to hear about their work and the serious challenges the social care sector faces.

“The care home is a warm and welcoming environment, with the festive feel firmly in the air. It was great to hear about their work as a collaborative pillar of the community co-operating with local charities, schools and sports teams. I look forward to working with them in the future.”

Siobhian Brown, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Ayr who visited HC-One Scotland’s Claremont Care Home, said:

“Visiting Claremont Care Home today was a heartwarming reminder of the vital role care homes play in supporting the elderly within our community. The extensive refurbishment has transformed this facility into a space that truly feels like home, where residents can enjoy a comfortable, nurturing environment.

“It's clear to me Claremont is more than just providing exceptional nursing and dementia care — it’s about fostering a sense of community and belonging that everyone’s individual needs are met. The staff do such a wonderful job but it’s more than that to them. They really go out of their way to ensure the highest level of care.”