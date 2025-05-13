MP attends care home open day

Clive Jones MP met with residents

Abbeyfield Winnersh care home welcomed Clive Jones, MP for Wokingham, to an open day showcasing the services it provides.

The event was also well attended by people from the local area, who received a tour of the home, experienced its warm and friendly atmosphere and met some of its residents.

Abbeyfield Winnersh provides residential and dementia-friendly care for people over the age of 55. Each resident receives their own private bedroom with en-suite wet room, three nutritious meals every day (plus regular hot drinks and snacks) and a personalised care plan. They also have access to the communal areas including comfortable lounges, a beautiful sensory garden, spa bathrooms, a beauty salon and cinema. The environment is purpose-built for people living with dementia, with circular corridors, brightly coloured front doors to each room and personalised memory boxes helping the residents navigate and recognise their surroundings.

The home is built upon values of community and friendship, with mealtimes spent together in a large dining room. A varied (but completely optional) activities schedule provides opportunities to socialise with other residents and people around the local area, and includes visits from schoolchildren and animals, exercise classes and musical entertainment. All activities are adapted to meet residents’ needs, and two modern, well-equipped summer houses in Abbeyfield Winnersh’s vast grounds provide a great space for various activities all year round, surrounded by nature.

The home also offers respite care for those recovering after a hospital stay, to provide a break for a regular caregiver, or as an introduction to regular long-term care.

Clive Jones said, “It is very important that we support care homes like Abbeyfield in Winnersh, who do so much for their residents and offer a safe place of respite. Abbeyfield’s dementia care is so important, and the care home’s design is unique.

“On my visit, I saw first-hand how the home is designed to suit the needs of the residents – the memory windows outside each room stood out to me for this reason. Speaking with the staff, I could see how much they valued the important work they did for the residents. I spoke with some residents too who made clear how much they enjoyed being there.

“Abbeyfield Winnersh, and its staff, provide an invaluable and vital service to so many in need across Wokingham.”