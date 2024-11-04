MP meets with students and business leaders at UTC

Dartford MP Jim Dickson MP visited Leigh UTC earlier this month where he had the opportunity to meet key figures from local businesses, educational leaders, governors, and students.

The visit on Friday 18 October aimed to highlight the unique collaboration between Leigh UTC and local employers, as well as the vital role the UTC plays in shaping the future workforce.

The Dartford MP was met by the CEO of Leigh Academies Trust Simon Beamish, the UTC's Chair of Governors Clive Barker, representatives from the Baker Dearing Educational Trust, and senior staff from Leigh UTC. Also in attendance were the UTC's valued local business partners, including Kennard Engineering, SEM, and Batchtech Engineering.

The visit began with a roundtable discussion, which focused on the local government agenda, the essential contribution of Leigh Academies Trust to education, and the unique impact Leigh UTC provides through its partnerships with local employers. This partnership enables the academy to prepare students for future careers in key industries such as engineering, technology, and business.

Jim Dickson MP speaking with Leigh UTC students

During a tour of the facilities, Jim Dickson was invited to witness an inspiring assembly with Year 11 students, led by Vice Chair of Governors, Temi Afolabi. The assembly covered the important topics of equality, diversity, and inclusion in business, reflecting Leigh UTC’s commitment to preparing students for a modern, inclusive workplace. This also presented the opportunity for Jim Dickson to formally introduce himself to the young people.

The tour continued with the MP engaging with students from the T Level Engineering and A Level Computer Science courses. These students proudly discussed what they had been studying and demonstrated the skills they are acquiring to prepare for their future careers.

To conclude the visit, the delegation met with students of various ages to discuss their future aspirations and explore their choice to be educated at Leigh UTC. These conversations highlighted the academy’s role in empowering young people and providing them with the tools and opportunities to succeed in industries that are critical to the local and national economy.

Jim Dickson MP praised Leigh UTC for its forward-thinking approach and strong ties with local employers, reinforcing the importance of education-business collaboration in ensuring young people are equipped for the future.

Jim Dickson MP meets a Leigh UTC student

Dickson said: “I was delighted to visit the Leigh UTC and how it delivers a very high-quality, industry-focused curriculum to our young people in Dartford. The most amazing students told me about the excellent employer engagement opportunities, their own career ambitions, the cutting-edge equipment available to them, expert teachers and their learning environment. Leigh UTC is going from strength to strength, and I applaud Kevin Watson the principal, the staff and students for their commitment, enthusiasm and ambition.”

Principal of Leigh UTC Kevin Watson commented: "It was fantastic to welcome Jim Dickson to us and for him to have the opportunity to speak with students, staff, and our employer partners.

"We really appreciated the opportunity to discuss with him the unique educational offering of a UTC and how we are working with businesses to progress young people into work.”