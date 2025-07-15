MP welcomes investment in local breast screening service, as new research reveals women in the North West are avoiding vital checks

The new suite is now operational and welcoming patients. Photo: Nuffield Health

The new research found almost one in ten women in the North West have avoided a breast cancer screening, despite finding a lump or breast abnormality.

Local MP, Aphra Brandreth, has welcomed a major investment in breast cancer screening and diagnostics at Nuffield Health Chester, the Grosvenor Hospital, saying the move is an important step in improving access to early detection and care for women across the region.

The announcement comes as new research reveals that many women across the UK are putting off breast screenings due to anxiety and fear of discomfort - despite the well-established benefits of early detection.

More than one in ten women (12%) surveyed admitted they had found a lump or abnormality and did not seek medical support. In the North West this number drops slightly to 9%, but is still a significant cause for concern. Among women who have previously undergone a mammogram, 40% reported experiencing pain. 26% of women cited anxiety and nearly 15% expressed concerns about discomfort as reasons for avoiding future screenings.

Mammographers from The Grosvenor Hospital are enthusiastic about the benefits to patient comfort and care. Photo: Nuffield Health

In response, Nuffield Health Chester, the Grosvenor Hospital is raising awareness of how advancements in breast cancer diagnostics are helping to overcome these barriers - making the experience more accurate, less invasive, and more comfortable for women. The hospital, which serves NHS and private patients across the North West and North Wales, has enhanced its breast cancer screening service by investing in advanced 3D mammography technology.

The new Senographe Pristina from GE HealthCare gives a clearer 3D image for faster diagnosis, while using the same low radiation dose as a 2D scan. The machine moves around and adapts to the patient for a more comfortable experience, and comes with the ability for biopsies to be performed with the aid of 3D images during the mammogram. This reduces the need for additional appointments, easing pressure on wait times and leads to faster diagnosis for women.

Local MP, Aphra Brandreth, said: “I really welcome this investment in breast screening services at Nuffield Health Chester Hospital, and it’s fantastic to see such a strong and proactive commitment to women’s health here in Chester and across the North West. Early detection is absolutely critical in the fight against breast cancer, and the additional capacity this brings to our region is a real step forward.

“It’s deeply concerning that so many women are avoiding screenings - but after seeing the new technology and speaking with the dedicated team here today, the message is clear: breast screening is now more comfortable, more accurate, and more accessible than ever. There is nothing to fear - and it could save your life.”

Viki Williams, Hospital Director at Nuffield Health Chester, the Grosvenor Hospital, said: “This investment in advanced mammography technology marks a significant step forward in women’s health. By making the screening process more comfortable and less intimidating, we hope to break down barriers that prevent women from attending.

“These machines are designed with comfort in mind – adjusting to the patient, requiring less compression of the breast, and taking images faster. Image quality is improving all the time, ensuring our consultants can provide accurate diagnosis with greater confidence, and women receive the answers they need sooner.”

“With the NHS under sustained pressure and waiting lists at record levels, we have the capacity and the desire to do more. This investment in our women’s health services will further enable us to work alongside our colleagues in the NHS to deal with rising waiting lists.”

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK, with a woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. However, survival rates have doubled over the past 50 years, and nearly 9 in 10 (86%) women now survive for five years or more. This has been driven by earlier detection, improved diagnostics, and advancements in treatment. Despite the benefits of early detection, screening coverage has declined since 2019, with only 64.6% of eligible women attending an NHS screening in 2022-23.

The investment announced today is part of a broader collaboration with GE HealthCare, which will see Nuffield Health invest £200 million in the latest AI-enabled diagnostic imaging technology across its UK hospital network.