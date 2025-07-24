MPs support for licensing animal shelters

The campaign to get animal shelters and sanctuaries licensed is being stepped up by MP Richard Holden. He invited MPs from all other parties to back his campaign.

It was great he was joined by some Lib Dem MPs, a Labour MP, as well as lots of his fellow Conservative MPs and A Conservative member of the House of Lords, Patrick Courtown. Paul Watkinson, a campaigner for making life better for animals is supporting this campaign too, https://www.facebook.com/watkinsonphtos

41 dogs died in a “rescue.” Not lost. Not strayed. Starved. Forgotten. Trapped. This horror happened in Billericay, Essex, but it could happen anywhere in the UK. Why? Because there’s no law to regulate animal rescues. No inspections. No licenses. No protection.

In England, breeders, kennels and pet shops are all licensed, but animal rescue centres aren’t. That loophole has left some of our most vulnerable animals without the protection they deserve.

Because there’s no licensing scheme, the authorities had no power to step in until it was far too late.

To help build momentum, Richard Holden has introduced the Animal Shelters (Licensing) Bill, into Parliament, which would introduce a common-sense licensing system to ensure basic standards are met. It’s already in place in Scotland, and Wales is taking steps in the same direction. England shouldn’t be left behind.

The campaign has the backing of the RSPCA (England & Wales), Dogs Trust, and thousands of people across the country.

Over 60,000 have already signed the petition calling for change. It needs 100,000 signatures to force Parliament to act and there is 2 months left.Please SIGN and SHARE the petition,

This is so important to start making a change.