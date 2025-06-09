Museum highlights lives of Emsworth women
Fast forward to May 2025 and thanks to the help of friends and families, the exhibition has stories about more than forty women from all sorts of backgrounds. Each one of them has made a difference to Emsworth. “The variety of lives lived, and legacies left is just wonderful” says Phoebe.
Trevor is delighted that so many women’s lives are now going to be a part of the museum’s collection: “This exhibition was always meant to be the start of something, rather than the end.The hope is that visitors will come along to the exhibition and add to the information we have been able to gather, and possibly bring more women to our attention.”
Women profiled cover every imaginable walk of life, from landed gentry to the local nit nurse; from a local fundraiser to an internationally acclaimed archaeologist; from laundry workers to nuns.
The exhibition opened on Saturday, 31st May at 10:30am and runs for six weeks until 6th July. The museum is open on Saturdays from 10:30am – 4:30pm and on Sundays from 1:30pm – 4:30pm. Admission is free.