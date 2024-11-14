Museums bring history to life for care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

At New Copford Place, the Colchester-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, the residents and care team have been enjoying historical talks and been transported back through time by Simon Robinson, the Engagement and Outreach Officer at Colchester and Ipswich Museums.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I wanted to introduce a new interesting and engaging activity for our residents,” said Chelsey Leather, the care home’s Activities Coordinator. “Our residents love history so I decided to bring all the joys of a museum visit - exhibits, historical treasures, archaeological finds and artefacts - to them in the comfort of their own care home.”

Chelsey contacted Simon and, as they say, the rest is history as he is now a regular visitor to New Copford Place. “Simon’s visits are always highly anticipated by the residents,” continued Chelsey. “They thoroughly enjoy his historical presentations which focus on Colchester and the surrounding areas. So far, Simon has done four presentations for the residents which have all really enthralled them. Each talk has been fascinating, the residents have been captivated,” added Daniel Sabau, the Registered Manager at New Copford Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Simon’s first talk of a bygone age, he surprised the residents with an antique Gramophone, complete with a wide range of old records. “The residents had a wonderful time listening to the vintage records whilst looking at aged photos of Colchester,” said Daniel. “It was a wonderful to see and hear the residents reminiscing about the shops that used to be in the town, how things have changed over the years and also marvelling at a photo of the first motorised car driving down Colchester High Street.”

Colchester Memorial

On Simon’s second visit, the residents got see and hear about an array of artifacts that had been dug up around Colchester. “It was amazing,” added Chelsey. “Simon also showed the residents some Roman jewellery and items from when Queen Boudica, known for being a Warrior Queen of the Iceni people, was alive many years ago. Simon explained that Queen Boudica lived in what is now East Anglia and that in 60–61 CE, she led the Iceni and other peoples in a revolt against Roman rule.”

When Simon returned to New Copford Place for his third presentation, the residents looked at artifacts from World War II and reminisced about what life was like as a war child. “Some of the residents who lived in Colchester throughout World War II told us stories of what it was like living in a Garison Town during this time,” continued Chelsey.

Simon’s most recent visit focused on Colchester’s War Memorial. Simon showed the residents a collection pictures which included the Memorial when it was first built, its Opening Day and a picture of Colchester’s famous jumbo Water Tower when it was first opened. “The Water Tower is well-known in Colchester for being one of the City’s largest structures, and although it’s not used anymore, it’s still standing today and being preserved,” added Daniel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colchester, which became a city on 23 November 2022, is a special place for our residents and it was great to see Simon’s more recent photos and compare them to the older images. The residents all agreed that it was very interesting to see all the changes and hear each other’s stories,” said Chelsey. However, the residents’ favourite story that Simon told was about the purchase of Colchester Castle and the cost of clearing the entrance area to make it a site for the Memorial.

Colchester Memorial Today

“The residents were fascinated by this tale,” continued Chelsey. “The cost was covered by a donation of £10,000 from Lord and Lady Cowdray, who also offered another £10,000 to assist the town in purchasing the Holly Trees Estate, which became a park adjacent to the Memorial.

“However, the story doesn’t stop there. There is a terracotta casket buried in the footing of the Memorial which contains the names of all the fallen soldiers from Colchester in World War I. It was manufactured by Doulton and Company Limited and was donated by a Mr W H Shephard of 93-94 High Street, Colchester. Simon delivers his stories and presentations with such a sensitive way, the residents love listening to every word he says and are always asking him questions,” said Chelsey.

Talking about his visits, Simon said: “It was a great pleasure to talk with the residents at New Copford Place around Armistice Day as part of my ‘Colchester Then and Now’ project. It gave me great pleasure to hear their memories and share together in Colchester’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are all so welcoming and engaging. Chelsey was so helpful in the session and it is clear how fond of her the residents are, and how fond of them she is.

Colchester Remembers

“I felt a great privilege in hearing residents recall long ago events and to be in the room with so many great personalities. They helped me identify many locations and bring the images to life,” Simon added.

“I love to ask Simon questions,“ said 89-year-old Sylvia Edwards, who has been a resident at New Copford Place since April 2023. “I was keen to know whether he’d read all the names on the War Memorial – which he had, of course.”

“The residents enjoy Simon’s presentations and talks so much that they regularly ask me when he is next coming in. They always look forward to the mystery of what his talk will involve. As Simon has to get a lot of clearance and items signed out of the museums to bring to us, it’s always a great and pleasant surprise to see what he brings each time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so lucky to have Simon coming to New Copford Place and bringing his knowledge, enthusiasm and telling wonderful historic stories – it’s something different for the residents, he’s great with all of them too.

“Simon is gentle and respectful and shows a genuine interest in all the residents when they speak, taking on board all their thoughts and comments. He’s truly passionate about his job and all aspects of history – he’s even said that the residents have taught him a few things too, which is wonderful to hear,” concluded Chelsey.