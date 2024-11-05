National Paralegal Day at Six Clerks Bar, The Law Society

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) will be hosting the fourth National Paralegal Day with an evening event at the Six Clerks Bar within the Law Society at 113 Chancery Lane, London on Monday 11th November from 7pm to 9pm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will also host the annual ‘NALP Paralegal Achievement Awards’.

The Awards are for:

Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 3 Award 2023/24: Sponsored by JK Total Business Solutions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Paralegal Day

Highest Achievement for the Level 3 Certificate 2023/24: Sponsored by Mindful Education

Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 3 Diploma in Paralegal Practice 2023/24: Sponsored by the National Paralegal College (NPC)

Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 4 Diploma in Paralegal Studies 2023/24: Sponsored by BARBRI

Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 7 Diploma in Paralegal Practice 2023/24: Sponsored by Wills & Legal Services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NALP is a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

Paralegals are often the unsung, unrecognised members of the legal profession – and yet, each year, they help thousands of people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford legal representation. They also support solicitors and their teams and help them deliver high quality services to clients, and they work hard within organisations as diverse as local authorities and FTSE100 companies.

National Paralegal Day was established to celebrate the vital work Paralegals do within the English legal sector, and the contribution they make to the legal profession. Whether they are working within a solicitor’s practice, in-house at a large organisation or independently in their own practice – Paralegals fill a void that has been created by the reduction in legal aid and the increased costs of paying for a conventional lawyer.

National Paralegal Day 2024 is sponsored by Mindful Education, BARBRI, Wills & Legal Services, JK Total Business Solutions, and the National Paralegal College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindful Education produces award-winning professional courses and apprenticeships that continue to set new standards in education technology. Working in partnership with hundreds of training providers, colleges and employers, Mindful Education’s compelling mix of academic, technical and creative expertise brings learning to life, helping people to take the next step in their professional careers.

BARBRI is a legal educator specialising in innovative technology to help law students and lawyers succeed in achieving their legal qualification. Their unique courses can prepare you for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) through to becoming a solicitor in England and Wales, as well as offering dual-qualification opportunities to become an attorney in New York or California. BARBRI has maintained the trust of legal students for over 50 years, helping more than 1.3 million law students and lawyers succeed in legal exams across the globe.

The National Paralegal College is dedicated to training paralegal professionals and all of the qualifications and courses offered by NPC are paralegal specific, designed to assist a learner in achieving their goal to become a Professional Paralegal Practitioner. NPC is an established NALP Training Centre, delivering not only NALP’s Ofqual regulated NALP Qualifications, but also bespoke CPD Courses that are CPD accredited under the CPD Standards Office.JK Total Business Solutions is a team of trusted and professional compliance consultants providing help, advice and support with any compliance related queries or issues. JKTBS specialises in FCA regulation, UK qualification regulations (Ofqual, CCEA, Qualifications Wales and SQA), as well as supporting small businesses through their basic DPA, health & safety and other general regulatory requirements.

Wills & Legal Services Ltd is an award-winning firm of specialist paralegals, offering advice on a full range of estate planning products and services nationwide. So far, they have helped over 180,000 families with their estate planning needs, along with raising over £3million for charity through their much-loved Charity Will scheme. The Wills and Legal Services paralegals pride themselves on their customer focussed approach; speaking in plain English - no jargon, meeting clients in the comfort of their own home, and proudly having the Trading Standards prestigious seal of approval under their ‘Buy with Confidence’ scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the National Paralegal Day celebrations, you can expect:

Guest speakers, the NALP Paralegal Achievement Awards, a fun networking game to ensure you make new friends on the night, food, drinks and, of course, Goody Bags including gifts from Sellick Partnership and Kingsley Napley LLP. National Paralegal Day is the chance to chat with old friends and new, and meet the NALP team

Join us for an event that gets bigger and better every year.

National Paralegal Day is an opportunity to celebrate, to network, to meet colleagues and friends, and to learn more about the role of paralegals within the legal profession.

Tickets must be booked in advance and entrance to the Six Clerks is strictly by invitation only. To book see: https://www.nationalparalegals.co.uk/national-paralegal-day/