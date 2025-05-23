National Powerboat Championship powers to Carr Mill Dam, St Helens

This fast paced weekend of on-water action, will start on Saturday morning with a qualifying session for each of the five different powerboat race classes. Each class will begin timed qualifying sessions to decide who can grab the all-important pole position for the race.

After qualifying, each class will then take part in 2 races on the Saturday afternoon, this will be followed by another two races for each class on the Sunday. The weekend of racing will be rounded off with the all-important podiums where the teams will be awarded their trophies.

Lancashire Powerboat Racing Club Commodore, Mr Bill Owen commented: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the second round of the CPA National Championship 2025 at Carr Mill Dam this year. We have a full and packed programme of racing scheduled, with teams and their boats travelling from all across the country to be here and support us in what is shaping up to be really exciting event. We’re very much looking forward to seeing all the on the water action and some great close racing over the weekend.”

THE SCHEDULE

Each day the on water action is scheduled to commence from 10:30am, with an hour break for lunch and concluding around 5pm. All timings are subject to change.

WHERE TO WATCH

You can watch the event for free and even have a front row seat to see the action up close, by visiting ‘The Dam, Bar and Grill’, on Garswood Old Road, St Helens. WA11 7LZ. Where the team will be offering a selection of delicious food and drinks over the weekend.

Please be aware that usual on-site parking at ‘The Dam, Bar and Grill’ is restricted to competitors, their teams and officials during the race weekend. It is important that anybody visiting parks considerately ensuring access for emergency vehicles at all times.

Spectators can also line the banks of Carr Mill Dam, in one of the many vantage points although its recommended that everyone stays at least 5 metres back from the edge, and we’d also like to take this opportunity to remind anybody attending that motorsport can be dangerous.

We take a brief look at the standings in the National Championship so far…

GT15 – 15hp monohull boats driven by 9-16 year olds, reaching speeds of around 35mph.

In the GT15 Class it was reigning champion Poppy Stewart that took the lead in the first round of the championship at Lowestoft, securing pole position and then taking a clean sweep of heat wins to take her one step closer to securing her third consecutive British Championship Title. But despite the blustery conditions that all the youngsters had to contend with, they showed great skill and speed throughout the first race weekend and now the battle intensifies as they head into round two, there is likely to be many more twists and turns before the 2025 Champion is declared.

GT30 – 30hp monohull boats driven by those aged 14+ capable of speeds in the region of 45-50mph.

The GT30 Class saw the pressure intensify at the opening round of the championship as new drivers to the class and seasoned racers went head-to-head looking to claim the early championship lead. It was Lowestoft’s Mason Jessup that took advantage of the taxing conditions and grabbed the early lead in the Championship. He will have his work cut out defending the lead with defending champion Jonny Brewer and former champion Ashley Penfold all looking to steal the lead on the waters of Carr Mill Dam.

T850 – 90hp monohull boats capable of speeds around 60-65mph.

The T850 monohull class sees Championship Leader Mark Williams head to Lancashire Powerboat Racing Club in the hopes of holding local racer Bill Owen at bay as Williams goes in search of his 28th British Championship crown. Williams led the opening round over Bedford’s Nigel Edwards and now as they head into the second round of the championship both are faced with fierce competition from local competitors Owen and Steve Cash.

Formula 4 - catamaran boats where the driver sits in a fully enclosed safety capsule/cockpit that glides across the top of the water often with just the propeller in the water. Powered by 60 APX outboard engines capable of speeds in the region of 70mph.

In the F4 catamarans local driver from Wigan, Ben Morse is currently leading the way in the championship following the opening round of the contest where he put in a faultless performance, although he is fighting off stiff competition from his fellow racers including defending champion in the form of Kent’s George Elmore, and Scotland’s Lady Racer Oban Duncan who is hoping her engine gremlins are now behind her heading into the next round.

Formula 2 – Mercury 2.5 Litre OptiMax 200XS engine powered boats. These are the flagship class of UK powerboat racing, these catamaran boats can reach speeds of an incredible 120mph.

Our crowd favourite the F2 Catamarans will spring into life as they all compete to become the 2025 British Champion. We have Ian Blacker in the Kingfisher boat, who will go head-to-head with rival Steve Hoult as they both look to add to their British Championship title collection. They will be joined on the water by Chris Loney and the formidable Mette Bjerknes who are both regular visitors and members of Lancashire Powerboat Racing Club. Mette and her team have been working hard over the winter months to get her F2 ready ahead of the F2 World Championship campaign so she will be in action hoping to dial in her boat before heading to Europe over the summer months to fight for the World Crown.

