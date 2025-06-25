National Week of Prayer Returns Amid Signs of Spiritual Renewal Across the UK

Organisers today announced a National Week of Prayer (NWoP) inviting individuals across the British Isles to return to the foundational practices that have historically united and strengthened communities.

NWoP hope to build on that legacy as various media reports suggest a ‘quiet revival’ in the UK, with two million more people attending church than six years ago. This movement signals a yearning for spiritual connection and community support in challenging times.

This week's event has drawn inspiration from the resilience shown during the Second World War, particularly the miraculous evacuation at Dunkirk, when in the midst of World War II, King George VI called for a National Day of Prayer. With the British army trapped at Dunkirk and facing annihilation, millions flocked to churches, forming a quarter-mile queue at Westminster Abbey. This unprecedented gathering of faith and hope contributed to the miraculous evacuation of 335,000 soldiers, often referred to as ‘The Miracle of Dunkirk.’

Kam Flynn, co-ordinator for NWoP 2024 and 2025, expressed, “It was inspiring to see 20,000 engage in NWoP in 2024. This year, we believe there will be even greater nationwide participation as spiritual openness continues to grow in the face of the uncertain times in which we live.”

National Week of Prayer logo

This year, people across the country are invited to join together in the National Week of Prayer, from 6-14 September 2025 or host a gathering for those local to you, to come together to pray. Sign up for an introductory webinaron 2 July at either 2pm or 8pm, to find out more.

To find out more about National Week of Prayer 2025, visit: nationalweekofprayer.uk