New ‘life-changing’ eyecare hospital opens doors in Macclesfield

A new eyecare hospital offering cataract, glaucoma and eyelid surgery, and a range of other specialist ophthalmology services, has opened in Macclesfield, run by some of the country’s leading eye surgeons.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarity, located at the Silkworks, at Pickford Street in the centre of Macclesfield, provides a comprehensive suite of advanced diagnostics tools and state of the art testing equipment, allowing for precise evaluations and personalised treatment plans, as well as the latest lens technologies to offer patients tailored solutions.

The hospital opened its doors on May 8, and will be managed by Hospital Manager Antonia Fox, who has extensive sector experience having been Hospital Manager with a specialist eye hospital for the last three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital’s team is made up of 10 consultant ophthalmologists with decades of combined experience in both NHS and independent care settings, and expertise across all ophthalmology specialties including cataracts, corneas, glaucoma, oculoplastics, retina and uveitis.

Members of the Clarity Macclesfield team, including Hospital Manager Antonia Fox (second left)

Clarity offers excellent clinical standards with clear pricing for precise treatment options, and a complete care pathway, from consultation and diagnosis, through to surgery and aftercare.

They estimate wait times for treatment will be as little as two weeks from first consultation, with flexible appointment options available during the week and at weekends, throughout the day and into the evening.

The Macclesfield hospital is Clarity’s first in England, and there are plans to roll out more sites in the future, including in Wandsworth, London, later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antonia said: “Being able to see your family and friends smile, absorb the depth of different colours in our world, and take in the feast nature offers, are all things many take for granted. Those who can’t enjoy that, due to eye conditions including cataracts and glaucoma, often feel very isolated.

“At Clarity, we believe optimal eye health is essential for enjoying life to the fullest so we’re dedicated to providing transformative eye treatments which restore patients’ vision so they can feel connected to their surroundings once again.

“As a team of specialist, distinguished ophthalmology experts, we’ll ensure the people of Macclesfield suffering with eye conditions have access to timely, high-quality care, so they can get back to full clarity of vision, with a tailored plan to suit their individual needs.

“Our doors are now open, and we encourage both patients and referrers, including GPs and opticians, to explore everything we have to offer.”

To find out more, visit the website.