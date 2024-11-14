New nursery opens in the heart of Sevenoaks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Sevenoaks has recently launched in the heart of the Sevenoaks community.

Local children and their families are being welcomed with open arms to a brand-new day nursery, Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks. Owned by local businessman, Arlind Marku, and located in the heart of Sevenoaks, the nursery is just down from Riverhead Village Hall, a short 5-minute drive from Sevenoaks train station.

After a 14-week refurbishment on the site of a previous nursery, Arlind and his team at Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries Sevenoaks are delighted with the finished setting. A recent launch event, attended by the local community and several key figures from Sevenoaks District Council, proved to be a memorable time for the team.

“The launch event allowed us to introduce ourselves to the local community,” explained Alice Riches – the nursery’s Deputy Manager, who arranged the event. “We were so excited to show the new nursery off to local families – it was such a fantastic day! The building has served the community for decades, including its history as the former Riverhead Infants School founded by Lord and Lady Amherst, who were local residents. We’re thrilled to continue its legacy of community service.”

From left to right: Arlind Marku, Alice Riches and Nick Huddart of Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks

With nearly a decade’s worth of experience owning nurseries, Arlind knows what it takes to build a successful setting. “Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks is actually the sixth setting under my ownership, so I like to think me and my team know what it takes to create a nursery that is the real beating heart of the local community.”

“We’re really proud of what we’ve done with the space, especially the three separate outdoor areas. It’s been wonderful to see how well the children have settled – they’ve brought our vision of the nursery to life,” added Arlind. “We’re all about creating a warm, family-oriented setting – relationships and supporting one and other are at the heart of what we do.

“Our team is a real standout. Across the nurseries we run, we look after over 800 little ones, so I’d consider them all experts in delivering a quality early years service. Our parents have loved the setting so far and we can’t wait to welcome more children over the coming months. We also want to continue to develop our relationship with the local community, building on the feedback we receive from parents and the children.

“Our ethos centres on our beliefs and values of creating the very best environment for our children and fantastic team to thrive, whilst placing engaging relationships with our families as key to positive outcomes for all. Keeping children safe and happy alongside meeting and developing their needs will always be at the forefront of what we promote and value as a team.”

The Sevenoaks setting is part of the nationwide Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries group, which boast over 70 locations up and down the country. For Executive Chairman, David Hancock, the launch of Monkey Puzzle Sevenoaks comes at an exciting time for the brand. “We’re really excited to see Arlind continue expanding successfully. The launch of his setting comes at a time when we are ramping up our expansion plans to stay in line with growing demand. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store for us over the rest of the year and beyond.”