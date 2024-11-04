New online booking system for vans at recycling centres
The service, which came into effect on 4 November 2024, aims to minimise queues and waiting times at centres which will improve site efficiency and effectiveness.
A Council spokesperson said, “The system the Council is introducing is very successfully used by many local authorities in GB.
The booking process takes just one to two minutes and residents can book up to two weeks in advance, or as little as 30 minutes before a visit.
This will help to ease congestion and increase recycling by giving site users more time to separate their waste at our recycling centres.”
Those without access to the internet can call 028 9034 0056, Monday to Friday, 9am – 5pm to make their bookings.
Further information is available on the council’s website: https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/recyclingcentres