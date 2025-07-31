New parent and baby support unit in North Wales hosts busy open day

Tina Thomasson, Service Manager at Seren Bach, hosts a tour of the facilities.

A new residential scheme in Rhyl which supports homeless parents to prioritise the health and wellbeing of themselves and their children, has hosted a busy open day.

Seren Bach, in Bruton Park near Rhyl, is a specialised residential Parent and Baby Unit, which offers homeless parents the opportunity to live in a supportive home environment along with their children, until aged two years.

The unit, which comprises five residential apartments, communal areas and a spacious garden, is fully staffed 24-hours a day, to create five completely supportive homes. The residents can benefit from support, advice and education on parenting, life skills including cooking and budgeting, access to healthcare and other essential local services.

Commissioned by Housing Support Grant on behalf of Denbighshire County Council, developed and facilitated by housing association, ClwydAlyn; Seren Bach is a much-needed facility, which is already proving its worth in the local community.

New mum Shakea and her son Kaylen, age three months.

Lisa Osbourne team leader at ClwydAlyn said: “Since opening in April, we have quickly filled all the five flats here at Seren Bach.

“We were delighted to support new mum Shakea, who welcomed her son three months ago. And we have already established an exceptionally strong and supportive community, which is making a tangible difference to the lives of our residents.

“It’s testament to our dedicated team and the effort of the residents who live here, that Seren Bach is proving so successful.”

Shakea said: “I moved in here when I was 30-weeks pregnant and I really like it. If you need any help, you can just ask – everyone is really supportive.

Visitors to the open day at Seren Bach included local support services Flying Start and Family First, as well as Denbighshire County Council, North Wales Police, and the ClwydAlyn supported living leadership team.

“Everyone living here is really nice and it’s great to have your own home.”

Samantha Evans, Housing Support Grant (HSG) Pathway and Project Officer from Denbighshire County Council visited the open day and said: “It was really lovely to see the citizens thriving and engaged with all the support being provided. It was clear how much dedication has gone into creating such a welcoming, inclusive environment.

“The pride that staff took in showcasing the project was both moving and well-deserved and it was lovely to hear them speaking so proudly of all the work going on and seeing the citizens and children developing.

“We would like to thank the team at Seren Bach for their hard work, creativity, and commitment. The impact of their efforts was felt by everyone who attended.”

ClwydAlyn’s Chief Executive, Clare Budden and Executive Director of Care and Support, Ed Hughes both went along to the event, to chat to residents and staff.

As part of the open day, visitors were welcomed to a barbecue and got the opportunity to take a tour of one of the homes, as well as the communal areas of the unit. The much-needed facility will provide support for parents for as long as needed, until they are ready to move into independent living.

It’s the only facility of its kind in the Denbighshire area and both ClwydAlyn and Denbighshire County Council are confident that the residents will be offered an excellent start into their parenthood journey, thanks to the facilities and experienced staff.

Referral to Seren Bach is via Denbighshire County Council, Supporting People Pathway Team [email protected] directly or through an agency, social worker, or health professional.

To find out more about ClwydAlyn’s supported living accommodation, visit: Supported Living - Clwydalyn