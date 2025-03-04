New Parkinson’s UK café session launching in Leicestershire for working age people living with Parkinson’s

A new Parkinson’s UK café for working age people living with Parkinson’s and their loved ones is launching in Evington, Leicestershire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evington Working Age Café launched on Saturday, March 1 and then will take place on the first Saturday of each month. Each session will run between 10am-12pm at The Dove at Evington Pub and Kitchen, Evington, LE5 6LH, and welcome all working age people with Parkinson’s, their families and friends for a cuppa and a chat.

Eleanor Halford, Area Development Manager - Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I’m delighted this for new Parkinson’s cafe in Evington, led by our brilliant Parkinson’s UK volunteers. This is the first dedicated working age Parkinson’s support group delivered by us in the county, so I hope this opportunity for people to meet others and share experiences in a friendly and relaxed environment makes a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re living with Parkinson’s locally, working age, and looking for mutual support, do come along or get in touch to find out more - we’d love to see you there!”

The new Evington Working Age Café is for people affected by Parkinson's in Leicester

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For any questions about the Parkinson’s café, contact Eleanor Halford on [email protected] or 07955 270048. No bookings are required.