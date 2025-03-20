New phase of eco homes launched at thriving Farnborough development

Premium housebuilder Redrow has launched its second phase of eco-electric homes at its Vale Croft Woods development in Farnborough, Hampshire, over the weekend.

The second phase will bring 83 new premium homes to the growing community, all with open-plan living spaces and energy efficient features, including air source heat pumps and underfloor heating as standard, to help lower energy bills for environmentally conscious homeowners.

The development has a range of three to five bedroom homes from Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, featuring finery and exquisite attention to detail seen in the Arts and Crafts movement of the 19th century, but at the same time offering contemporary, state-of-the-art living spaces.

New residents will be able to benefit from the number of amenities and ample green space surrounding the development, from nearby gastropubs and restaurants to the local golf club. Making homes here well suited to those looking for their first family home, or those wanting to upsize to enjoy more room to relax.

Redrow's Vale Croft Woods Development, Farnborough

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, comments: “We’re excited to have launched our newest phase of eco homes at our popular Vale Croft Woods development. The development is perfectly located for those looking for the best of both worlds with idyllic countryside surrounding residents, whilst also having good transport connections within the bustling town of Farnborough to keep connected to nearby towns and cities.

“I encourage anyone interested in seeing what this wonderful development has to offer to get in touch with our friendly and knowledgeable sales team to experience the Redrow difference firsthand and find out how we can help you make the move.”

The area is served by a number of primary and secondary schools as well as further education colleges, including Tower Hill Primary, Grand Community Junior School and South Farnborough Junior school, all rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted. It is ideally located close to the M3 motorway, giving residents plenty of travel options across the region.

The development is also less than 2.1 miles from North Camp station and an eight minute drive from Farnborough Main station offering services to Woking, Basingstoke, Clapham Junction and London Waterloo.

Three bedroom homes at Vale Croft Woods start at £570,000, four bedroom homes at £535,000, and five bedroom homes at £835,000. To find out more or to book a visit to one of the show homes, and speak to the sales staff, please visit the website or call 01252 980 542.