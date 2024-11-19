New sandpit aids afternoon learning for pupils at Valley Invicta Primary School

Contractors provided construction-themed toys for the children to enjoy.

Pupils at Valley Invicta Primary School at Kings Hill have got a new sandpit to play in, thanks to a local housebuilder.

Bellway Kent, which is building new homes at Aviation Park nearby, donated the materials for the new pit, worth around £6,000, and enlisted the help of its contractors to get it built and installed over the summer holidays.

Groundworkers Coinford prepared the area and dug the five-metre by three-metre pit, while Cox Carpentry installed decking and edging. Both firms gave their services free of charge. County Plumbing Services supplied a free collection of construction-based toys such as buckets and spades and mini-diggers and mini-bulldozers. SW Yorke will also be providing fencing around the perimeter of the sandpit.

Once the contractors had finished, Bellway landscaped the area around the sandpit, which is located on the school field, to make sure it was ready to use in time for the new term.

Steph Guthrie, Headteacher at Valley Invicta Primary School, said: “We are delighted to have linked with Bellway Kent to improve our play provision at Valley Invicta Primary School at Kings Hill. Children spend over an hour of the school day on the playground and we want ours to be as fun and as appealing as possible.

“Since returning after the summer break, the sandpit, built by Bellway, has been enormously popular. We have seen a positive impact on collaborative play, creativity and sensory regulation, particularly for our youngest children. After lunchtime the children have shown outstanding learning in afternoon sessions after having had such a fulfilling lunchtime - we cannot thank the team at Bellway enough.”

Mark Harrop, Sales Director at Bellway Kent. said: “When the school approached us to see if we could help with any of the projects they had in mind, we leapt at the chance to utilise our skills and resources to create a brand-new sandpit for the pupils.

“We contacted our contractors about the possibility of them helping out and they were more than happy to not only get involved but to do so for free. It all came together thanks to their assistance we were able to complete the sand pit during the summer holidays.

“It was great to hear that when the school reopened, the children were very excited to see that they had a new sandpit on the school field. It is lovely to know that the children are not only having fun but also learning as they do so.”

Bellway Kent is building 542 new homes at Aviation Park, including at the Liberty Quarter, Blenheim Green and DeHavilland Place developments.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/aviation-park.