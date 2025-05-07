New support in Macclesfield for people living with secondary breast cancer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, is launching a new service in Macclesfield for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new ‘Living with Secondary Breast Cancer’ group will bring together people with secondary breast cancer to talk, listen and learn with others who understand the challenges the diagnosis can bring, in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The free monthly group is launching on Thursday 8th May at Macclesfield Masonic Hall and will run at the same location on the second Thursday of every month between 11am and 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor, and every few months there will be longer sessions offering the chance for attendees to hear from an expert speaker on topics such as treatment side effects, fatigue, and clinical trials.

Each session will be facilitated by a trained counsellor

It’s estimated that over 61,000 people are living with secondary breast cancer (also called metastatic, advanced, or stage 4 cancer) in the UK. The disease occurs when breast cancer cells spread from the breast to other parts of the body, most commonly the bones, liver, lung, or brain. While secondary breast cancer can be treated, it cannot currently be cured.

Kate Lawson, services coordinator, secondary breast cancer, at Breast Cancer Now, said:

“We’re delighted to be launching this invaluable support service in Macclesfield, enabling us to be there for more people living with secondary breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that a secondary breast cancer diagnosis brings many challenges and uncertainties, and how isolating it can feel. This new group will provide a supportive environment where people can connect with others who understand their experience, and access the vital information and support they need to feel less alone.

The new group will bring together people living with secondary breast cancer in Macclesfield

“If anyone has any questions, please get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 0345 077 1893.”

Claire Gaskell, Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Nurse Manager at Macclesfield Hospital, who will be attending the first session, said:

“We are so pleased that Breast Cancer Now has chosen the Macclesfield area to set up a new support group for people affected by secondary breast cancer. We are told on a regular basis by our service users how much the opportunity to talk to other people in a similar situation is needed and valued, and the importance of this being available locally is huge. It will now be possible to get both treatment and support within the Cheshire area without having to travel to Manchester.”

If you’d like to come along to the group in Macclesfield, you can register online at breastcancernow.org/living-with-macclesfieldor call Breast Cancer Now on 0345 077 1893.