New trade association guide sets out support on spray foam insulation

National trade body the Property Care Association (PCA) has published a new consumer guide, to help householders with concerns over spray foam insulation installed in their properties.

Many homeowners who have spray foam in their roofs have been unable to access a mortgage, or equity release, following its installation.

Currently around 250,000 UK homes have spray foam insulation, which can be difficult and expensive to remove once applied.

Cases have also been reported of some vulnerable householders being targeted by rogue removal firms.

Sarah Garry, CEO, PCA

The document explains some of the problems associated with spray foam insulation which, if incorrectly installed, can lead to condensation build-up, potentially causing timber rot or decay, mould and mildew growth or rust and corrosion to metal components.

It also provides a checklist of steps that can be taken to establish if there is an issue with the installation and signposts readers to specialist advice.

Sarah Garry, Chief Executive of the PCA, said: “The guide is a collaborative effort, produced to help consumers understand what they should do if they are concerned about the spray foam in their roof and where to find trusted, expert help.”

This is the latest document supported by the PCA, designed to address issues with spray foam insulation.

Spray foam insulation failure

In 2023, it worked with lenders and building experts to create the Sprayed Foam Insulation protocol, which surveyors should follow when assessing sprayed foam in roofs, and early last year created a register so homeowners and lenders could be assured that the people assessing spray foam installations had the appropriate training.

Earlier this year, the PCA also joined forces with the HomeOwners Alliance to produce a joint letter to Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Ali Rushanara MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government, calling for a roundtable discussion to discuss the issue.

Sarah Garry added: “We will continue to engage with organisations including the HomeOwners Alliance and UK Finance to ensure this issue is addressed.

“That includes asking the government to convene a meeting of experts to consider whether spray foam should continue to be included within government grants and agree a process to support homeowners who have spray foam installed.

“In the meantime, the new guide for homeowners will help them find expert advice and avoid untrained or rogue operators who may take advantage of vulnerable customers, causing even further damage to their homes.”

Property owners with spray foam can download the guide at https://www.property-care.org/resources/spray-foam-insulation-consumer-guide

The new consumer guide has been jointly produced by the PCA, The Residential Property Surveyors Association (RPSA), Insulation Manufacturers Association (IMA), Bangor University, Andy Wilson Financial Services and RPC, with input from a number of other organisations.