New video to support congenital heart patients and families

By Heather Sewell
Contributor
19th Jun 2025, 2:33pm
Claire Cathcartplaceholder image
Claire Cathcart
Hot on the heels of British Heart Week, a North West volunteer group has created a new video highlighting life journeys for people born with congenital heart disease (CHD) and their families - from finding out about a lifelong heart problem before you are born through to old age.

One of the real-life stories featured is St Helens mum Claire Cathcart and her son Jake who was born with cardiomyopathy and has had a heart transplant.

Most Popular

The video also highlights the work of the Patient Public Voice (PPV) group, made up of volunteers from different parts of the North West, North Wales and the Isle of Man who are helping to shape patient-centred care and connect patients and families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It includes a focus on an important offshoot of the PPV group called the Learning Disability Forum.

The new PPV video is now being shared directly with patients and families throughout the region, as well as being used in a range of health and education settings to help raise awareness of the differences between congenital heart disease and acquired heart conditions for healthcare professionals and members of the public alike.

To find out more about getting involved with the PPV (Patient and Public Voice Partner) group for the Congenital Heart Network (North West, North Wales and Isle of Man), contact: [email protected]

Related topics:North WestNorth Wales
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice