New women's Rugby World Cup trophy visits Exeter as part of nationwide tour

With fewer than 100 days to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off, excitement is building across the country – and today Exeter played host to the brand-new tournament trophy as part of its official nationwide tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly unveiled trophy arrived at Exeter Cathedral, where it was welcomed by Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, and a host of Exeter Chiefs stars, including England international Flo Robinson, her sister and fellow Chief Emily Robinson, and teammates Katie Buchanan and Lucy Nye.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the reimagined prize, which will be lifted by the world’s top team when the tournament concludes in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy Park, the home of the Exeter Chiefs, will be at the heart of the tournament action this summer – hosting seven matches, including a blockbuster double-header on Saturday 6 September as Scotland face Canada and Wales meet Fiji, followed by two quarterfinals on 13 and 14 September.

Exeter Chiefs players Flo Robinson, Emily Robinson, Katie Buchanan and Lucy Nye join Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey and Childfund Rugby Ambassador Lexi Chamber

The new trophy is a bold, modern expression of the game’s growth and ambition. Blending heritage with innovation, it retains twin handles similar in design to the previous trophy but introduces a sleek, oval silhouette. The base is engraved with the names of past champions, while a world map etched onto the surface celebrates the sport’s global reach.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, said: “It’s fantastic to unveil the new trophy to everyone in the local area today. Over the next couple of days, it will go on to do some community engagement so as many people as possible can see the new trophy, which 16 teams will be vying for in a few months’ time to be crowned Rugby World Cup 2025 champions”.

Flo Robinson, Exeter Chiefs scrumhalf who recently earned her first cap for England, added: “We know the fans in Exeter are great, and we know the city is really supportive of women’s rugby, so I’m really excited to see loads of games happening here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a really cool occasion, there will be big crowds at all the games, and everyone will get behind not just the Red Roses but all the other teams too".

The new Women's Rugby World Cup trophy visited Exeter Cathedral as part of a nationwide tour

The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is already breaking records, with over 300,000 tickets sold – more than double the attendance of the 2021 edition in New Zealand. With the tournament on track to be the biggest and most impactful in history, demand is higher than ever.

Tickets are now back on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For full fixture details and the latest updates, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.