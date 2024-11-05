Ninfield Village Voice

St Mary's Church Ninfield plays host this weekend to two village community events.

Remembrance Day Sunday 10th is listed just below, and then there's three Super-Saturdays; 16th Village Market, 23rd Village Gala Night and 30th The Homemade Fayre, all of which are taking place at the Memorial Hall, and all have their own promotion as you read down the column.

But, I'll just say, before you read further... Book now for Gala Night. Tickets only £20 per head to include fish and chips and all entertainment!

I've said it before, but I'll say it again...where else would you get this mix and range of lovely things happening week on week?!

The order for Ninfield Remembrance Day commemorations.

Ninfield Community Café: Friday 8th November 10-11.30am. A lovely morning catching up with friends, family and neighbours over a cup of your chosen beverage and biscuits.

Hooe & Ninfield Open Group - Our next meeting will be on Friday 8th November in the Methodist Hall at 2pm. All are welcome.

Nicki & Heather

Saturday 9th November - Coffee Morning at St Mary's Church 10.30 -12 noon. Refreshments are free, but all donations will be gratefully received! Also, this is a great chance to meet again after the success of the Michaelmas Fayre.

Ninfield Carnival And Sports Association. Established in 1935, so next year is the 90th Anniversary celebration!

So many people expressed interest in the Church and it's history; some people didn't even know the Church was there. But the idea is to re-establish our lovely Church as the Village Hub that it used to be several hundred years ago.

Times may have changed, but having such a beautiful, calm, proud building in the centre of the village, so easy to get to, makes it the perfect meeting place, for a coffee, a chat, a club meeting, a society session, an information gathering group.

Do please pop along this Saturday from 10.30am, make yourself known to our lovely Paul Frostick, and maybe 2025 will be the start of St Mary's new chapter!

Sunday 10th November - Ninfield Remembrance Day.

Disco Night! Next one is Friday 13th December, Xmas Party Night! Memorial Hall, from 7pm

10am - Service at St Mary's Church, led by Rev Paul Frostick. 1st Ninfield Scouts, all sections including newly formed Squirrels.

10.40am - muster outside church and process up to Tommie on the Rec.

10.45 - All who would like to take part in the Commemorative Act of Remembrance, the laying of Wreaths, the Last Post, the Silence, the Reveille and the National Anthem.

11.10 - Process, via pavements, to Ninfield Memorial Hall for refreshments and presentation by the Scouts, including a short film on their trip to Flanders.

Ninfield Village Gala Night! Tickets Available Book Now!! Fantastic evening of Entertainment!

Everyone is welcome to join any, and every part of the Community's commemorations, to mark the 80th Anniversary of D Day, and to pay tribute to the Fallen in the World Wars and all conflicts around the globe.

Ninfield Carnival Association. The next meeting will be on Monday 11th November 7.15pm at the Working Men's Club. We'll be finalising dates for next year, with the emphasis on the 90th Anniversary Solstice weekend in June. The wish and hope is to recreate the Floats Procession, and this will need a team to work purely on this part of the celebrations.

Do you want to take this on? Are you interested in the history of the Carnival over the last 90 years? Please come and join us, we're a fun and enthusiastic group, who just enjoy creating magical events for Ninfield.

The Ninfield Local History Group are looking forward to a talk by member Keith Wells on his family history and their involvement with the long-standing Wells Bakery that operated in Ninfield for 69 years.

The bread, cakes and pastries are fondly remembered by many residents today. The talk is on Thursday 14th November at 7.30 pm in the Methodist Hall, Church Lane, Ninfield. Entry is £1 for members, £4 for non-members. Free refreshments provided.

Ninfield Village Market: Saturday 16th November 9.30-12 midday. The Pop-up Café will be open for bacon and egg rolls, plus refreshments and cakes, while you have a natter with neighbours and browse all the fabulous stalls. Lots of lovely local produce, crafts, comestibles and cakes at all your favourite stallholders who so appreciate seeing you each month!

Tommie in place, next to Queen Elizabeth Gardens on The Green, Ninfield Rec,

Gala Night, Saturday 23rd November - Book now!

Now, you know that we live in the 'Village that never Stops' as opposed, but not dissimilar, to NYC, the City that never Sleeps, so please put Saturday 23rd November on your calendar and into your phone; it's The Gala Night at the Memorial Hall - a black tie event, with fish and chips supper, a bar, a cabaret revue show with Déjà Revue- and a special guest, local young singer Arla, plus the Village Awards, and presentations of donation cheques to charities, including Canine Partners.

There'll be a Grand Raffle and music for dancing to end the evening, with carriages at 11.30pm. It's such a brilliant evening, great fun, lots of laughs and surprises and very glamorous; and, at just £20 per head it's really good value... plus it's on your doorstep! No long journeys and no parking problems.

Tickets are available to book from now. The lovely Team at the Village Stores are selling tickets and taking food orders, and you can also call me on 07970650321, or email [email protected]

Why not get a table together?

Ninfield Homemade Fayre: Saturday 30th November Memorial Hall 10-3.30pm - this annual event is a highlight in the Ninfield calendar, always packed with beautiful crafts, wood, glass, jewellery, art, preserves, cakes and so much more. The ideal time and place to find some special, unique gifts for Christmas and relax over a tasty lunch in the café.

Ninfield Memorial Hall:

Updates from our financial meeting. The committee agreed that all hire tariffs will be frozen for 2025, and at the financial meeting in October a further discussion will take place. We also agreed to place £20k into our reserves to prepare for the necessary roof repairs that are earmarked for 2026.

We'll be having a short meeting on Monday 25th November, 6.30pm to discuss the last events of the year, then there'll be a Christmas drink and nibbles for those who would like to join us. We have a couple of new helpers, or 'friends of the Hall', and if you're interested in adding to these we'd love to hear from you! Please contact me on the numbers, email, below!

This village is incredible, the organisers, volunteers and helpers are tireless and amazing, and, even though there's a fair bit of work to get it all up and running, the reward is to see local residents and families of all ages enjoying these things right on their doorstep.

Please keep supporting the events, and charity nights....all monies raised go to really worthy causes locally and beyond.

We're very proud of our Village...and it's supportive friends in the surrounding areas; keep on keeping on Ninfield , and Thank you!

Ideas are still requested for Friday Nights in the Hall ..what would make you come out for the evening? Would you like a night in the Theatre, a Show or Cabaret? A cinema evening, a recent blockbuster? Or a vintage showing?

HEADS UP! Another Disco Night!

YES! FRIDAY 13th DECEMBER 7-10.30 XMAS PARTY TIME!

Then what about a Blues evening?

All thoughts welcome...we can have a pay bar and full supper or snacks....the thing is...the hall can turn into all sorts of guises, and it's ON YOUR DOORSTEP! No driving, no parking, for locals... and if you're coming from the surrounding area, parking is right at the venue (and a taxi for the journey back, if necessary, is not too expensive!)

Please let me know if you have an idea, or would like to book something in...there are alternate Friday evenings available throughout the year!

There is a lot of good stuff happening in the Ninfield Village Memorial Hall - it's the hall for all residents to use, and everyone is welcome to come and join meetings, and get involved in events. Please call me on 07970650321 or email [email protected] for any further information.

Dark Skies: If you want to hear more on the Dark Skies, Bat walks, Planet spotting please email [email protected] and enclose your mobile number if you'd like to be added to the WhatsApp group.

Singing Group - The Friendly Voices, the Mantra is .. - 'we'll try anything once!'. The group meets on Tuesday evenings at the Methodist Hall at 7.30-8.30pm and Thursday afternoons at Sparke Pavilion 2-3pm. Anyone is welcome to come along and at only £1 a session, it's cheap entertainment! Contact Kaye Crittell for more information, [email protected]

Movement 2 Music, Update!! Reasons to be cheerful...parts 1,2 and 3!! Combine some excellent exercise with a coffee and a chat...!

Not only for the older, but still active person, but also for those recovering from injury, illness or awaiting an operation..it's so important to keep the muscles moving, to 'keep pushing along'(to quote esteemed Mama)to 'do just a bit', 'to move it or lose it', and I have now revitalised my Monday morning class to make sure there's something for everyone, including a new routine, different music, a lovely stretch after the main exercises, followed by half an hour of natter over coffee (and biscuits!).

So, I would love to welcome more new people to our fabulous group. - there are a few places still available.. please see the details below, and you can always call for a chat before committing; I can only say, and it's not just bias, that the M2M hour and a half is SO beneficial, sets you up for your day, helps lift the spirits and 'gets it all going' for the week ahead!

Ninfield Community Speedwatch: Please see if you have the time to join up with the volunteers who are trying to help reduce the speeding traffic through the village!. This is really important work, and will help Ninfield be a safer place to live . There is some training first, and then you'll be inducted by the experienced volunteers. Email [email protected] or call David on 01424 892248

Ninfield Health and Wellbeing Group aims to promote the health and wellbeing of people in the local community. Established in 2018, the NHWG is an umbrella organisation supporting a range of activities.

Ninfield Lunch Club. This is a very popular addition to the activities under the Health and Wellbeing umbrella! For more information, and to enquire about places/booking, please contact Maggie on: 07985588524 or email: [email protected]

Book Exchange and Community Café. Methodist Hall 10 – 11.30 weekly on Friday.

First Friday monthly: Book Exchange and chat over tea/coffee and biscuits. Donations asked for books and refreshments. A good range of books and good company.

Community Café open on all other Friday mornings – you will be made very welcome. For further details contact David on 07989729123 or email [email protected]

Women’s Crafting and Knitting Circle, Memorial Hall. Weekly 10.30 am – 12.30 pm. £5 per session. A well established friendly group.

For more information contact Jane on 01424 892428.

Health Walks. Every Thursday. Trained local volunteers lead a gentle walk of about an hour. Meet 11am at Sparke Pavilion at Ninfield Recreation ground near the main entrance off Church Lane. A few more walkers welcome. Part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme. Please wear suitable footwear. Contact Robin for more details: 01424 892778 or [email protected]

Men’s Shed. Sparke Pavilion. 10 am last Friday of the month. Men putting the world to rights over free coffee. For more information contact Dave: 01424 892883.

Film Matinees. Memorial Hall Tuesday afternoons. Doors open at 1.30. Films start at 2pm. FREE entry and refreshments. Dementia friendly and subtitles.

We look forward to welcoming you next on..

5 November: The African Queen

10 December: The Greatest Showman

For more information or to book a place (to ensure enough cake!) contact Jackie or Rose: 01424 892422 or email: jackie.langley1@ btinternet.com

DANCE/EXERCISE CLASSES

Samantha Hughes-Guard A.I.S.T.D (Hons). Please call 07970650321 or email me at [email protected] for more information.

Movement 2 Music - Monday mornings 10-11.30am at the Memorial Hall - Chair based and standing exercises for the older but still active person.- great fun, lots of laughs and a sing along too -for improved fitness, balance and strength, and to enjoy a get together with friends . £6 per class, to include coffee and biscuits. Everyone welcome... ladies and gents.

Dancercise - Wednesday evenings 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - great exercise, great fun and the chance to learn new styles of dance. £6 per class.

Ballroom - Fridays (fortnightly) 6.30pm at the Memorial Hall - learn to Waltz, Cha Cha, Jive - chase the Strictly series!!! £12 per couple, £6 per person, per class.

Burlesque - Fridays (fortnightly) 7.30pm at the Memorial Hall - Show Dancing - think Chicago, Cabaret...Fabulous fun and great for getting the mind and body uplifted! £6 per class.

Silver Swans Ballet Class: Thursday mornings 9.30am - at the Methodist Hall - the most serene, calm, glorious 50 mins of the week! £6 per class.

Church Services

Methodist Church Sunday 10th November 10.30am - REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY United parade and service on The Village Green.

Parish Churches:

Sunday 10th November

St Mary's Ninfield 10am REMEMBRANCE SERVICE. 10.45am At Tommie on the Rec for the Act of Remembrance.

St Oswald's no service, but Hooe Remembrance 3pm on The Green.

All diary entries, reports and reviews to me please by 6pm Monday evenings.

07970650321

FB Ninfield Carnival Events