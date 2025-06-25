Norfolk Community Law Service ‘Incredibly Grateful’ for Support from Morrisons Foundation

David Powles, CEO of Norfolk Community Law Service with Ali Clabburn, landlord of the charity’s new premises

Norfolk Community Law Service were delighted to receive a donation of £9,670 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has covered the costs to make their new premises accessible to wheelchair users and people with physical disabilities by raising the floor and installing a ramp to the entrance.

David Powles, CEO of Norfolk Community Law Service, said: "A move to a new office, more suitable to the needs of our staff, volunteers and clients, has been a priority for a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to the grant from the Morrisons Foundation we were able to put in place the necessary work to ensure our fantastic new premises has access for disabled people, as this was a real issue at our previous location.

"We're incredibly grateful for the support and it will make a real difference for the clients we support with legal advice."

Norfolk Community Law Service provides access to justice and equality in Norfolk, particularly for disadvantaged and vulnerable people, helping over 4,000 people every year to assert their rights and access justice.

The charity’s services include free advice on debt, domestic abuse, employment, family law, immigration, welfare benefits and more. For more information on how Norfolk Community Law Service can help people in need visit https://www.ncls.co.uk/