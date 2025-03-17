Norfolk developer backs charity battling homelessness

Cecile Roberts (L) receiving the cheque from Simon Wood (R)

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Anglia has donated £1,500 to Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney to support its efforts to tackle homelessness.

The Norwich-based developer made the contribution to the charity, which offers a home, work opportunities and personal support to a community of people experiencing homelessness from its site in Ditchingham.

Having recently opened its Women's Community House, the charity will use the funds for its associated projects.

The community, based in the beautiful orchard at the rear of the charity’s facility, is a nine-bedroom house where women will live for one year to recover after experiencing challenging life events. The women joining this community may have experienced sexual violence, domestic abuse and homelessness or be at risk of homelessness.

Cecile Roberts, CEO at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, said: “The donation will support the launch of our project and help to fund the eight-week in-depth programmes on recovery from domestic abuse and recovery from sexual violence.

“The project will also introduce new skills and training opportunities for the women with three new micro-enterprises being set-up alongside the project. While living in the community, women will gain work experience in a new textiles and craft business, upcycling and blacksmithing in our on-site forge.

“The overall aim is to support women to make healthy life choices and take action towards authentic, settled and fulfilling lives.”

All of the charity’s companions gain work experience in its social enterprises that help to fund the work it does. Living in a stable environment with the opportunity to gain new skills helps people to regain self-esteem and confidence, guiding them to get back on their feet and create a new future from themselves.

There are 29 Emmaus charities across the UK, supporting more than 850 people. Each community tackles homelessness on a local level and provides a package of long-term support.

Cecile added: “We want to continue to expand the support that we can offer, starting with more support for women, who we have identified often need specialist support to overcome barriers. In the future, we hope to open a move-on facility on our site which will allow companions greater independence as they become ready to move forward and into work.

“With the increasing number of referrals and the increasing energy costs that we are experiencing across our community, every donation makes a huge difference. Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney, while supporting people to improve their lives, also helps to make savings on the benefits bill, health services and a reduction in crime.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Redrow. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Simon Wood, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Anglia, said: “Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney is instrumental in helping many homeless and vulnerable people get back on their feet, with a wide range of new skills and opportunities available to them.

“It’s a privilege to offer our support, and we are looking forward to hearing about the success of its Women’s Community House and the projects associated with it.”

Supporting the charity can involve donations of unwanted goods, shopping or eating with them, or fundraising. To find out more, visit the website at Emmaus Norfolk and Waveney.

To find out more about any developments in the county, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Norfolk and David Wilson Homes in Norfolk.