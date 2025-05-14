North Wales career coach celebrates TEDx talk debut and careers podcast award nomination

Originally from the Midlands and now based in North Wales, personal development specialist and podcast host Lynsey Hyslop has recently taken to the TEDx stage at The Queen’s School Chester, shortly before a weekend of speaking appearances at the Women’s Weekend Festival in the Chester. Her popular careers podcast, When I Grow Up I Want To Be, has also been named a finalist in the Wales Education & Training StartUp of the Year category at the UK StartUp Awards.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynsey, who works with elite athletes through her role at the Rugby Players Association, as well as supporting women in transition and those exploring career options and navigating career change, was invited to speak at TEDx The Queen’s School Chester as part of its Futures Forward themed event. Her talk, titled No Plan? No Problem. Why not knowing your career path is your superpower, explored how traditional career advice can hold people back and why embracing uncertainty can open up exciting, unconventional opportunities.

She also took to the stage at Chester’s Storyhouse in May as part of the Women’s Weekend Festival—joining a career-focused panel on the opening day, followed by delivering her own talk, From Prisoners to Players, on the final day. The talk charted her journey from working in a male prison to supporting professional rugby players and elite athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynsey launched her podcast When I Grow Up I Want To Be to spotlight careers many people don’t even know exist, from flower farmers and duck breeders to scuba diving instructors and countryside rangers. With its relatable tone and curiosity-driven format, the show has resonated with listeners looking for career inspiration and confidence to explore the unknown.

Lynsey Hyslop

“It’s been an incredible few weeks—from speaking at TEDx and the Women’s Weekend Festival in Chester to the podcast being named an award finalist - it's rather surreal” says Lynsey. “I’ve always wanted to help people feel less pressure about having a set career path. Hopefully the podcast sparks curiosity about what else is out there.”

The UK StartUp Awards regional winners will be announced at a ceremony in Cardiff in June and When I Grow Up I Want To Be… is available to listen on Apple and Spotify podcasts now.