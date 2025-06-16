North West engineer celebrates his FE teacher

Gaz Grainger, a Development Surveyor at Torus

Over 1.8 million people across the UK are training in the FE sector across diverse settings including colleges, workshops and adult learning centres. FE teachers play a vital role in helping learners build skills, gain confidence, and take the next step in their careers.

Gaz Grainger isone of many who kick started their careers through further education. His former FE teacher, Dave Love, transitioned from running his own company to inspiring the next generation of engineers in North West by sharing his skills through further education.

To mark Thank a Teacher Day, Gaz Grainger, who completed an NVQ Level 3 in electrical Installation at Warrington & Vale Royal College, reflects on the positive impact his FE teacher had on his career journey:

“My Further Education (FE) teacher, Dave Love, played a huge role in shaping my early career. His real-world industry experience made a huge difference to my learning. He explained how things would operate onsite, what to expect, and how to handle real challenges I could potentially face. This practical insight made the lessons more relevant and gave me more confidence heading into the workplace.

Dave Love, Director of Construction & Engineering at Warrington & Vale College

One piece of advice from Dave that has stayed with me is: ‘Ask as many questions as you can while you're here. There's no such thing as a silly question - it's better to ask and feel silly for a moment than stay quiet and be unsure.’ That mindset helped me stay curious and unafraid to speak up, which has served me well in my career as a Development Surveyor at Torus Housing Association.

Knowing firsthand the lasting influence FE teachers can have, I returned to my former college a few years after graduating to volunteer in evening classes. Once I’d gained enough experience, it felt like the right time to give something back and support the next group of learners coming through. That experience gave me a whole new appreciation for the dedication and passion FE teachers like Dave Love bring to their work. Seeing it from the other side really highlighted just how much their guidance shapes learners’ confidence and careers.”

Dave Love was ‘talent spotted’ by his own teacher while attending his local college to keep on top of his electrical qualification. It was his previous experience working with apprentices that gave him the confidence to take the leap to pivot into teaching Construction & Engineering at The Warrington & Vale Royal College. He believes his industry experience puts him in the best position to share key skills and knowledge with people wanting to join the construction and engineering sector.

Dave Love, now Director of Construction & Engineering at Warrington & Vale College, shares about his journey into FE: "I never set out to become a teacher, but working with apprentices in my previous industry roles and seeing the impact of sharing knowledge lit a spark in me.

I was talent-spotted during my own studies, and that moment changed everything. Now, as a full-time FE teacher, I get to bring real-world experience from my years as an electrician into the classroom. The most rewarding part? Watching that ‘penny drop’ moment when a student realises they can do it.

I’ve been that student who struggled, and I want to be the teacher who helps someone believe in themselves. Teaching isn’t just a job - it’s a chance to give back, to inspire, and to help shape futures.”

You can learn more about opportunities in Further Education teaching here: gov.uk/teach-in-further-education.

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.