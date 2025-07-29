North West hotel group funds play house restoration for nursery school

Annabel Berry & Sam the Dog from English Lakes Hotels with St Martin and St Mary nursery pupils & Janette Berry, Liz Russell & Lisa Brockbank

A primary school has a newly renovated outdoor play house for its nursery children, thanks to a local hotel group offering to cover the cost of repairs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wendy house restoration project was initiated by the nursery at St Martin and St Mary primary school in Windermere. The wooden play house in the nursery playground was no longer usable after 17 years and the school was looking for help in getting it restored to its former glory.

The team at the Sam’s Club charity at English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues heard about the project and stepped in to help with a donation of £840 to cover the school’s costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local parent Sam Bell, who owns Yew Tree Joinery, undertook the maintenance and repair work along with his apprentice Connor. Repairs included waterproofing the leaking roof, installing new woodwork, replacing rotten window boxes and repainting the play house exterior.

Annabel Berry from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues explains “This has been a lovely project for us to get involved in through our Sam’s Club charity. When the school told us about their project to restore this beautiful play house, we were keen to help and make it all happen as quickly as possible so the children could play in it once again.”

The Sam’s Club charity supports local charities and good causes. The hotel group’s mascot Sam the Dog was invited to the school on a special visit to see the nursery pupils and the refurbished play house.

Liz Russell from the nursery explains “Our Wendy house was in obvious need of urgent repair, and we are extremely grateful to English Lakes Hotels and Sam's Club for stepping in with their generous donation to cover the costs of labour and materials. It’s wonderful to get the play house back into beneficial use again, as it’s been loved and enjoyed by so many of our children over the past 17 years.”

For further information about Sam’s Club and the hotel group’s support for local communities, visit https://englishlakes.co.uk/about-us/supporting-our-community/