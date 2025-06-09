North-West Pizzeria ranked 13th best in Europe and one of the best in the world

Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards

Stile Napoletano, the much-loved independent pizzeria tucked beneath Chester’s historic Rows, has been officially ranked 13th Best Pizzeria in Europe at the prestigious Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards 2025 in Madrid. It’s also been confirmed as one of the Top 100 Pizzerias in the World, with the final global rankings to be revealed in Naples this September.

The awards, which spotlight the very best pizzerias outside Italy, celebrate culinary excellence, authenticity and innovation. This year, just three UK restaurants made the coveted European list, two in London and Stile Napoletano, making it the only UK pizzeria outside of the capital to earn a place.

It marks an extraordinary rise for Stile Napoletano, which was ranked 18th in Europe and 94th globally in 2024, also winning the ‘Solania Award’ for Best New Entry. That accolade placed them as the third-best pizzeria in the UK and already signalled their growing international status.

Founded by Neapolitan chef Giacomo Guido, Stile Napoletano brings a slice of Naples to Chester with its slow-fermented, wood-fired pizzas made using organic Italian ingredients and exceptional British produce. Giacomo, who hails from the island of Ischia, first gained acclaim in London, being named London Pizza Festival Champion in 2017 and featured in the cult guide Where to Eat Pizza.

Giacomo Guido receiving his certificate at the Top 50 Pizza Europe Awards in Madrid

Since opening in 2018, his Chester pizzeria has gone from hidden gem to global name, without ever losing its independent spirit.

“To be named the 13th best in Europe is incredible,” said Giacomo. “And to be the only UK pizzeria outside London on the list makes it even more special. We’re proud to be putting Chester on the map and looking forward to representing the UK in Naples this September.”

“Pizza is in my DNA. It’s tradition, passion and precision. We’ve poured our heart into Stile Napoletano, and it means the world to see that recognised.”

Top 50 Pizza Europe’s expert judges commented “Stile Napoletano has earned a solid reputation thanks to its consistency, constant attention to quality, and a well-defined identity that does not compromise. The approach is artisanal in every phase, from the carefully crafted dough to the rigorous selection of raw materials.”

As the world turns its attention to Naples for the global Top 100 announcement, Stile Napoletano is proving that world-class pizza doesn’t need a London postcode. Chester’s rising star is now firmly in the international spotlight and just getting started.

For information on upcoming events and to find out more about Stile Napoletano, please visit: https://stilenapoletanopizzeria.co.uk/

For updates from Giacomo, follow them on Instagram: @stilenapoletanochester