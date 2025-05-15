Norwich named one of the UK’s top cities for savers

New research reveals residents are turning to smarter strategies amid economic uncertainty Norwich has been crowned the second most savings-savvy city in the UK, according to New research from Pepper Money, as people across the country adapt their financial habits in response to ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study – which analysed search data for savings-related terms such as ‘best savings accounts,’ ‘how to save money,’ and ‘budgeting tips’ – found that Norwich recorded 97 savings-focused searches per 100,000 people, significantly above the national average.

Only Bristol ranked higher in terms of public interest in personal finance and saving strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Norwich Residents Are Prioritising Saving in 2025

Man sat on a stack of coins

Despite predictions of improved economic growth in 2025, rising inflation and flat consumer spending mean many households remain cautious with their money. With two-thirds of people (63%) reporting reduced disposable income, savers in Norwich are among the most proactive in seeking ways to boost financial resilience.

Ryan McGrath, Director of Secured Loans at Pepper Money commented:

“Our research highlights how saving and financial planning remain priorities for many individuals across the UK. People are becoming more proactive, not only reassessing their everyday spending but also exploring structured strategies to build stronger financial futures.” “With rising costs prompting a shift in behaviour, more people are embracing energy efficiency, second-hand shopping, and debt consolidation to free up disposable income and boost savings."

A Shift in Financial Behaviour

The findings point to a broader trend across the UK, with savers increasingly turning away from quick fixes and instead embracing structured financial strategies. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debt consolidation to reduce monthly repayments

to reduce monthly repayments Second-charge loans to access home equity for investments like home improvements

to access home equity for investments like home improvements Energy-efficient upgrades to cut bills

to cut bills Moving away from high-interest credit options

Financial literacy also plays a major role, with Pepper Money’s research showing that individuals with lower financial understanding can be up to £20,000 worse off over time.

Full Top 5 Cities for Savers:

Bristol – 118 searches per 100k Norwich – 97 searches per 100k Edinburgh – 90 searches per 100k Newcastle – 89 searches per 100k Birmingham – 84 searches per 100k