Nuneaton charity football tournament in aid of men's mental health charity

Pingles Leisure Centre is organising a special Charity 5-A-Side Football Tournament in memory of Scott Holland, in aid of Back and Forth Men’s Mental Health Charity.

The event, which will be held at Pingles Stadium, Nuneaton, on May 17 from 11am, is being organised to raise funds for the charity by the Everyone Active team, who operate the leisure centre in partnership with Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

Savannah Bentley-Green, sales manager at Pingles Leisure Centre said: “We wanted to bring the community together to celebrate Scott’s life by making a positive impact to a charity working for a cause chosen by his family and friends.

“The event looks set to be a positive tribute, with a barbecue and refreshments, games for kids and of course the football tournament. Please come along and support the event in memory of a beloved colleague.”

Please email Savannah at [email protected] for more information.