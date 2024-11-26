OKTAGON MMA stars to battle for €1 million in Prague

Losene Keita and Ronald Paradeiser are the two remaining fighters in OKTAGON MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger tournament

OKTAGON 65 will see two of Europe’s best lightweights battle it out, in a winner takes all bout for €1 million.

Losene Keita and Ronald Paradeiser are the two remaining fighters in OKTAGON MMA’s Tipsport Gamechanger tournament, which has seen 16 of Europe’s best lightweight fighters compete in a €1 million tournament. The winner at OKTAGON 65 will take home the biggest prize in European MMA, pocketing over €300,000.

Ronald Paradeiser, who is the current OKTAGON MMA Lightweight World Champion is also putting his belt on the line in a rematch with Keita that is two-and-a-half years in the making.

To add a cherry on top of an incredibly enticing cake for MMA fans, Paradesier and Keita currently occupy the P4P number 1 spot in the OKTAGON MMA rankings, with the winner set to cement themselves as OKTAGON’s best fighter.

With Tipsport Gamechanger victory, the lightweight World Title, and P4P number 1 status on the line, this bout is set to decide the Triple Crown King.

Fans can enjoy an incredible night of action, which will also see Irishman Will Fleury take on Czech MMA icon, Karlos Vemola for the OKTAGON MMA Light-Heavyweight World Title, while UK star, Shem Rock looks for his 4th consecutive 1st round submission win, as he takes on Jakub Bahnik.

For tickets, fans can visit https://www.o2arena.cz/events/oktagon-65/

OKTAGON MMA has proven itself on the European MMA scene, with high-level production value combined with competitive and engaging match-making helping them become one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. They recently made the 5-promotion shortlist for MMA promotion of the year.